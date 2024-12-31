Houston Swing Dance Society
Let's Swing Dance! Workshop
Briarmeadow Clubhouse 3203 Freshmeadows Drive Houston
TX, USA
Beginner Workshop Classes
$45
This ticket covers your classes in the beginner workshop 10 am - 1 pm and the community lunch 1-2 pm!
This ticket covers your classes in the beginner workshop 10 am - 1 pm and the community lunch 1-2 pm!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Intermediate/Advanced Workshop Classes
$45
This ticket covers your classes in the intermediate/advanced workshop 2-5 pm and the community lunch 1-2 pm!
This ticket covers your classes in the intermediate/advanced workshop 2-5 pm and the community lunch 1-2 pm!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout