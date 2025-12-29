Future Leaders Working

Future Leaders Working

Second Annual - Let's Taco Bout Mentoring

358 St Louis St

Mobile, AL 36602, USA

Taco Buddy
$250

Helps provide meal kits and recipe cards for families.

Benefits:

Name listed in the event program and FLW’s online thank-you post

Salsa Supporter
$500

Covers a participant’s Empowerment Basket

Benefits:

Recognition in event program and digital thank-you banner

Taco Table Sponsor
$1,000

Funds one mentoring pair’s full experience, including food, supplies, and health resources.

Benefits:

• Half-page ad in program

• Social media acknowledgment

• Logo featured on event slideshow

Golden Guac Sponsor
$2,500

Provides meals, mentoring materials, and wellness toolkits for participants.

Benefits:

• FULL-page ad in program

• Logo placement on select signage

• Recognition during closing remarks

• Digital feature on FLW social media

