Second Annual - Let's Taco Bout Mentoring

Helps provide meal kits and recipe cards for families.
Benefits:
Name listed in the event program and FLW’s online thank-you post
Covers a participant’s Empowerment Basket
Benefits:
Recognition in event program and digital thank-you banner
Funds one mentoring pair’s full experience, including food, supplies, and health resources.
Benefits:
• Half-page ad in program
• Social media acknowledgment
• Logo featured on event slideshow
Provides meals, mentoring materials, and wellness toolkits for participants.
Benefits:
• FULL-page ad in program
• Logo placement on select signage
• Recognition during closing remarks
• Digital feature on FLW social media
