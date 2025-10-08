Blondena's HEIRS

Blondena's HEIRS

About this event

Let's Talk About the House — LIVE

710 N Lake Shore Dr

Chicago, IL 60611, USA

Sunday Dramatic Reading and Q&A Ticket
$25

Admission to the dramatic reading and Q&A on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 3:30PM. Parking included.

Adult Conference Ticket (In-Person Attendance)
Free

FREE admission to the the conference on Saturday. To attend the post-conference reception and reading on Saturday, Nov. 22 or just the reading on Sunday, Nov. 23, you must purchase a separate ticket.

Youth Legacy Track Ticket (In-Person Attendance Only)
Free

FREE admission to the the conference on Saturday. Please list all names of participating youth. Must be at least 9 years-old and accompanied by an adult who is attending the conference.

Fundraiser Reception Ticket
$75

Tickets include admission to the post-conference cocktail reception with an open bar, raffle and reading on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 5:30PM. Complimentary parking is included.

Conference Ticket (Virtual Attendance)
Free

FREE admission to virtual components of the conference on Saturday, Nov. 22.

