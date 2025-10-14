Blondena's HEIRS

Let's Talk About the House — LIVE Sponsorships

710 N Lake Shore Dr

Chicago, IL 60611, USA

Legacy Builder Sponsor
$75,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

20 reception and reading tickets, 20 raffle tickets, sponsorship of 2 families for private counseling sessions

Heritage Partner Sponsor
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

12 reception and reading tickets, 12 raffle tickets, sponsorship of 25 community members, sponsorship of 1 family counseling session

Memory Keeper Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 reception and reading tickets, 8 raffle tickets, sponsorship of 15 community members

Foundation Friend Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 reception and reading tickets, 6 raffle tickets, sponsorship of 10 community members

Community Connector Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Vendor table, 4 reception and reading tickets and 4 raffle tickets

Family Supporter
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 reception and reading tickets, 2 raffle tickets and sponsorship of 5 community members

Friend of the House Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets to the reception and dramatic reading on Sat, Nov. 22.

