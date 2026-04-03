Let's Wheel in an Adapted Racket Sport Program to the Fort Gatlin Tennis Center!

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About this event
This will fund one player for clinic for one month. Class is every Saturday.
This will fund one player for 3 months of clinics. Class is every Saturday.
Your donation will go toward buying a court wheelchair. Average price is $3500 for a chair.
Event Recognition - Your donation will pay for an entire year of classes for an adapted player.
Event recognition and year long banner placement at the Fort Galtin Tennis Center.
Donation would pay for a brand new chair to store at the Fort Gatlin Facility to make the class more accessible to everyone.
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