Posh Rock Tennis Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Posh Rock Tennis Foundation Inc

About this event

Let's Wheel in an Adapted Racket Sport Program to the Fort Gatlin Tennis Center!

2009 Lake Margaret Dr

Orlando, FL 32806, USA

Sponsor a Player for a Month
$150

This will fund one player for clinic for one month. Class is every Saturday.

Sponsor a Player for 3 months
$450

This will fund one player for 3 months of clinics. Class is every Saturday.

Wheelchair Angel
$1,000

Your donation will go toward buying a court wheelchair. Average price is $3500 for a chair.

Sponsor a Player for a Year
$1,500

Event Recognition - Your donation will pay for an entire year of classes for an adapted player.

Corporate Sponsor
$2,500

Event recognition and year long banner placement at the Fort Galtin Tennis Center.

Corporate Equipment Sponsor
$3,500

Donation would pay for a brand new chair to store at the Fort Gatlin Facility to make the class more accessible to everyone.

Add a donation for Posh Rock Tennis Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!