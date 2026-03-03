Letters fom mothers's Annual Raffle 2026

Mother’s Day Restoration Raffle

This Mother’s Day, we are honoring legacy, love, and the power of restoration.





Letters to Ron, Inc. was born from a letter written by a mother to her daughter. That letter carried guidance, structure, and belief in a future beyond hardship. Today, that same spirit guides our work serving justice-involved individuals and families in Marion County.





By purchasing a raffle entry, you are supporting:

Education access through our thirty-seat Montessori classroom

Workforce training through the Equine Groom School

Family restoration initiatives

Community mentorship and structured diversion programming

One supporter will receive an unforgettable evening at The Mai Kai in Fort Lauderdale, including dinner for four and the Polynesian Island Show experience.





Every entry represents participation in something larger than a drawing.

It represents belief in structured compassion.

It represents investment in second chances.

It represents commitment to building programs that last.

Drawing will be held May 4, 2026.

Official raffle rules are available upon request.



All proceeds support the charitable programs of Letters to Ron, Inc., a Florida 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Born from a letter. Built for restoration.