Hosted by
About this event
This complimentary ticket is available to high school and college students. It includes full access to the Letting Go & Making Room event, all materials, and food.
As an organization committed to supporting youth and young adults, we are intentional about creating accessible spaces for reflection, growth, and self-awareness during these formative years.
This ticket includes full access to the Letting Go & Making Room event, all materials, and food.
The suggested ticket price helps support the ongoing work of our organization and allows us to continue providing programs and services for youth and young adults.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!