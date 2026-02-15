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About this event
Level Up Academy Description
Players registered for SYAA’s Level Up Academy will train two days per week from 6-7PM for a total cost of $40. Training days will be determined based on the number of players who register to ensure we create the most effective training groups possible. Once registration numbers are finalized, families will receive a detailed email with specific training days and times, along with additional information, closer to the start of that week.
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