Suffolk Youth Athletic Association

Hosted by

Suffolk Youth Athletic Association

About this event

Level Up Academy

432 Kings Fork Rd

Suffolk, VA 23434, USA

General Admission
$40

Level Up Academy Description

Players registered for SYAA’s Level Up Academy will train two days per week from 6-7PM for a total cost of $40. Training days will be determined based on the number of players who register to ensure we create the most effective training groups possible. Once registration numbers are finalized, families will receive a detailed email with specific training days and times, along with additional information, closer to the start of that week.

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