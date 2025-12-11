Level Up & Learn Volunteer Registration Form

Hosted by
About this event
Saturday, December 13, 10:00 AM –11:15 AM
Duties: tables, chairs, registration area, activity stations, food setup, signage, lanyards, gift card table, etc.
Saturday, December 13, 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM
Duties: check-in, activity stations, mock interviews, floaters, youth support, meal assistance, crowd flow, distribution of materials.
Saturday, December 13, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Duties: pack materials, remove signage, clean station areas, load vehicles, ensure space is returned exactly as required.
Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.
Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.
Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.
Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.
Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.
Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!