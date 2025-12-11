Change 1 Mind Change 1 Life

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Change 1 Mind Change 1 Life

About this event

Level Up & Learn Volunteer Registration Form

8401 Cameron Rd

Austin, TX 78754, USA

SHIFT #1 – SETUP
Free

Saturday, December 13, 10:00 AM –11:15 AM

Duties: tables, chairs, registration area, activity stations, food setup, signage, lanyards, gift card table, etc.

SHIFT #2 – EVENT SUPPORT
Free

Saturday, December 13, 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Duties: check-in, activity stations, mock interviews, floaters, youth support, meal assistance, crowd flow, distribution of materials.

SHIFT #3 – BREAKDOWN
Free

Saturday, December 13, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Duties: pack materials, remove signage, clean station areas, load vehicles, ensure space is returned exactly as required.

Volunteer T-shirt S
$20

Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.

Volunteer T-shirt M
$20

Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.

Volunteer T-shirt Large
$20

Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.

Volunteer T-shirt X-Large
$20

Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.

Volunteer T-shirt 2X
$20

Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.

Volunteer T-shirt 3X
$20

Volunteer Shirts are optional (no pressure) Your shirt purchase helps support youth this Thanksgiving! If not buying, please wear navy blue.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!