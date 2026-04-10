Level Up Mother & Son Event 2026

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About this event
Entry for 1 Mother & Son Duo to the 45 Minute Magic Show!
Entry for 1 additional pre-k or kindergarten student for the 45 minute Magic Show!
Entry for 1 Mother Son Duo for the 12:00 PM-1:00 PM NERF BATTLE!
Entry for 1 additional son for the 12:00-1:00PM NERF BATTLE
Entry for 1 Mother Son Duo for the 1:00 PM-2:00 PM NERF BATTLE!
Entry for 1 additional son for the 12:00-1:00PM NERF BATTLE
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!