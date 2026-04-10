Hosted by

Birch Run Rotary Club

About this event

Level Up Mother & Son Event 2026

12450 Church St

Birch Run, MI 48415, USA

Magic Show - 1 Mother & Son Duo (Pre-K - Kindergarten)
$15

Entry for 1 Mother & Son Duo to the 45 Minute Magic Show!

Magic Show - Additional Child (Pre-K - Kindergarten)
$5

Entry for 1 additional pre-k or kindergarten student for the 45 minute Magic Show!

12:00-1:00 PM NERF BATTLE - 1 Mother Son Duo (1st-4th grade)
$30

Entry for 1 Mother Son Duo for the 12:00 PM-1:00 PM NERF BATTLE!

12:00-1:00 PM NERF BATTLE - 1 ADDITIONAL SON (1st-4th grade)
$15

Entry for 1 additional son for the 12:00-1:00PM NERF BATTLE

1:00-2:00 PM NERF BATTLE - 1 Mother Son Duo (1st-4th grade)
$30

Entry for 1 Mother Son Duo for the 1:00 PM-2:00 PM NERF BATTLE!

1:00-2:00 PM NERF BATTLE - 1 ADDITIONAL SON (1st-4th grade)
$15

Entry for 1 additional son for the 12:00-1:00PM NERF BATTLE

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