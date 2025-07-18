Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia

Hosted by

Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia

About this event

Level Up Promotion

1031 Virginia Ave

Hapeville, GA 30354, USA

Level Up 2-Day Promotion
$25

🎟️ Ticket Holders!
Upgrade your 1-day pass to a 2-Day All Access Experience for just $25.00!

Don’t miss this exclusive chance to:
✨ Network across both days
📸 Walk the open red carpet
🎤 Get impactful interviews & build your brand
🎶 Enjoy 20+ live performances
🖤 Attend the themed Denim & Black Honors Night Gala

Make your mark at the 3rd Annual RMF Summit — this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!

Add a donation for Radio, Music & Film Alliance of Georgia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!