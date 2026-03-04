Levitt AMP Lawrenceburg Sponsorship

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: February 28 at CST
Supports professional production standards and artist hospitality across the season.
Renews yearly on: February 28 at CST
Supports touring artist booking and audience expansion efforts.
Renews yearly on: February 28 at CST
Supports community access and family-focused programming.
Renews yearly on: February 28 at CST
Supports free concerts and community placemaking across Lawrenceburg.
No expiration
Enclosed vip section with rooftop and patio with room for up to 30 people. This sponsorship is for one festival night.
No expiration
Support the Levitt AMP Lawrenceburg series with any amount!
Your support goes a long way in supporting our series and allowing us to present a free, fun, family friendly series!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!