Downtown Lawrenceburg

Offered by

Downtown Lawrenceburg

About the memberships

Levitt AMP Lawrenceburg Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Renews yearly on: February 28 at CST

Supports professional production standards and artist hospitality across the season.

  • Large logo on posters & signage
  • social media & website Campaign
  • Side stage logo placement
  • Logo inclusion on printed program materials
  • Logo on t-shirts
  • Press mention (digital billboards included)
  • 4 VIP PASSES PER FESTIVAL NIGHT
  • Vendor space
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Renews yearly on: February 28 at CST

Supports touring artist booking and audience expansion efforts.

  • Medium logo on posters & signage
  • Social media mentions
  • Logo on t-shirts
  • Vendor booth
  • 2 VIP TICKETS PER FESTIVAL NIGHT


Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Renews yearly on: February 28 at CST

Supports community access and family-focused programming.

  • Small logo on posters & signage
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • Social media mention


Bronze Sponsor
$500

Renews yearly on: February 28 at CST

Supports free concerts and community placemaking across Lawrenceburg.


  • LOGO ON SERIES WEBSITE
  • SOCIAL MEDIA MENTION
  • INCLUSION IN SEASON RECAP THANK-YOU CAMPAIGN
VIP Lounge
$3,000

No expiration

Enclosed vip section with rooftop and patio with room for up to 30 people. This sponsorship is for one festival night.

  • VIP LOUNGE PRESENTED BY _______________
    • 15 VIP TICKETS
    • SIGNAGE
    • BANNERS
    • SOCIAL MEDIA AND WEBSITE PROMOTION


Fan Sponsor
Pay what you can

No expiration

Support the Levitt AMP Lawrenceburg series with any amount!

Your support goes a long way in supporting our series and allowing us to present a free, fun, family friendly series!

Add a donation for Downtown Lawrenceburg

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!