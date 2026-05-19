Levitt AMP Wooster Sponsorship

Concert Presenters help make free, high-quality live music possible in downtown Wooster while receiving prominent recognition connected to a featured concert during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series. Spirit of the Bear brings a vibrant blend of folk, roots, and global musical influences that create an engaging and uplifting live experience for audiences of all ages. Concert Presenters receive recognition as the sponsor of the concert, logo placement on concert banners and giveaway bags, recognition in concert promotions and social media, a stage announcement during the performance, and the opportunity for on-site presence during the event. This concert will take place on July 22.