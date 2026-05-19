Levitt AMP Wooster Sponsorship

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Local Business Supporters help bring free live music and community programming to downtown Wooster while promoting their business to an engaged local audience. This sponsorship includes promotional materials placed in giveaway bags distributed to approximately 100 attendees at each concert, as well as logo recognition and a link in concert eblasts.
Lawn Activity Sponsors help create fun, welcoming experiences for families and concertgoers during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series by providing an interactive activity, craft, game, or community engagement experience during the concert. Sponsors provide activity supplies and personnel and receive logo placement at the activity area, social media recognition, and recognition from the stage during the event.
Lawn Activity Sponsors help create fun, welcoming experiences for families and concertgoers during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series by supporting interactive lawn activities during the concert. Wayne Center for the Arts will coordinate activity supplies and personnel, while sponsors receive logo placement at the activity area, social media recognition, and recognition from the stage during the event.
Concert Presenters help make free, high-quality live music possible in downtown Wooster while receiving prominent recognition connected to a featured concert during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series. Tabitha Meeks brings soulful vocals, engaging stage presence, and a dynamic blend of Americana, folk, and roots-inspired music that creates a memorable and welcoming concert experience for audiences of all ages. Concert Presenters receive recognition as the sponsor of the concert, logo placement on concert banners and giveaway bags, recognition in concert promotions and social media, a stage announcement during the performance, and the opportunity for on-site presence during the event. This concert takes place June 10, 2026.
Concert Presenters help make free, high-quality live music possible in downtown Wooster while receiving prominent recognition connected to a featured concert during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series. Heather Redman & the Reputation bring a lively mix of country, rock, and crowd-favorite hits that create an energetic and engaging concert experience for audiences of all ages. Concert Presenters receive recognition as the sponsor of the concert, logo placement on concert banners and giveaway bags, recognition in concert promotions and social media, a stage announcement during the performance, and the opportunity for on-site presence during the event. This concert takes place June 24, 2026.
Concert Presenters help make free, high-quality live music possible in downtown Wooster while receiving prominent recognition connected to a featured concert during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series. The Often Herd brings an energetic blend of bluegrass, Americana, and modern string music that is sure to engage audiences of all ages. Concert Presenters receive recognition as the sponsor of the concert, logo placement on concert banners and giveaway bags, recognition in concert promotions and social media, a stage announcement during the performance, and the opportunity for on-site presence during the event. Concert will take place July 8, 2026.
Concert Presenters help make free, high-quality live music possible in downtown Wooster while receiving prominent recognition connected to a featured concert during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series. Spirit of the Bear brings a vibrant blend of folk, roots, and global musical influences that create an engaging and uplifting live experience for audiences of all ages. Concert Presenters receive recognition as the sponsor of the concert, logo placement on concert banners and giveaway bags, recognition in concert promotions and social media, a stage announcement during the performance, and the opportunity for on-site presence during the event. This concert will take place on July 22.
Concert Presenters help make free, high-quality live music possible in downtown Wooster while receiving prominent recognition connected to a featured concert during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series. Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions deliver an energetic and entertaining mix of indie rock, humor, storytelling, and crowd engagement that creates a memorable concert experience for audiences of all ages. Concert Presenters receive recognition as the sponsor of the concert, logo placement on concert banners and giveaway bags, recognition in concert promotions and social media, a stage announcement during the performance, and the opportunity for on-site presence during the event. This concert will take place on August 5, 2026.
Concert Presenters help make free, high-quality live music possible in downtown Wooster while receiving prominent recognition connected to a featured concert during the Levitt AMP Wooster Music Series. Tartan Terrors bring a high-energy blend of Celtic music, humor, storytelling, and theatrical performance that creates an exciting and memorable experience for audiences of all ages. Concert Presenters receive recognition as the sponsor of the concert, logo placement on concert banners and giveaway bags, recognition in concert promotions and social media, a stage announcement during the performance, and the opportunity for on-site presence during the event. The concert will take place August 19, 2026.
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