Levittown Fire Co No 1

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Levittown Fire Co No 1

About this raffle

Levittown Fire Co #1 ULTIMATE SPORTSMAN'S RAFFLE

One chance of winning
$20

🎟️Bundle includes: 🎟️
-Winchester 26 gun safe
-S & W Bodyguard 2.0 380acp 10/12rd 2.75"
-Taurus 856 Executive 38sp 3" spurred hammer
-Mossberg 835 Combo 12ga 24"/24"
-Diamondback DB15 5.56 FDE 10"

-Rossi 95 30-30 Laminate Lever
-PSA PA15 300aac 16"

-Springfield hellcat Pro Comp 9mm Gear Up Package
-Glock 19 Gen6 9mm 4.02" 15rd
-Kimber Stainless LW Bundle 45acp 5" SS

-LARGE ASSORTMENT OF AMMO


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