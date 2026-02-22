Levittown Fire Co #1 ULTIMATE SPORTSMAN'S RAFFLE

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About this raffle
🎟️Bundle includes: 🎟️
-Winchester 26 gun safe
-S & W Bodyguard 2.0 380acp 10/12rd 2.75"
-Taurus 856 Executive 38sp 3" spurred hammer
-Mossberg 835 Combo 12ga 24"/24"
-Diamondback DB15 5.56 FDE 10"
-Rossi 95 30-30 Laminate Lever
-PSA PA15 300aac 16"
-Springfield hellcat Pro Comp 9mm Gear Up Package
-Glock 19 Gen6 9mm 4.02" 15rd
-Kimber Stainless LW Bundle 45acp 5" SS
-LARGE ASSORTMENT OF AMMO
$
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