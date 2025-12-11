Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Education Foundation's Holiday Shop

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Support our ADVANCE grant cycle for 2026 with the purchase of our Grace Best Commemorative ornament. The beautiful watercolor was done by PRHS senior Lili Marjen as a memorial to Grace Best!
Support our ADVANCE grant cycle for 2026 with the purchase of our Grace Best Commemorative print. 5x7 print w/ white matte. The beautiful watercolor was done by PRHS senior Lili Marjen as a memorial to Grace Best!
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