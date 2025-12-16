Lewis Rocks! 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Lewis Rocks! Benefit Concert Saturday, Feb 21, 2026; 4:30-8 pm. Doors (and walk-ins) open at 4:30 PM. With a suggested $15 donation entry, seats are first-come, first-served, and the organizers emphasize that they fill up quickly.
Unfortunately, you won't be able to attend, but you still want to donate to Lewis Rocks!
Lewis Rocks! Benefit Concert Saturday February 21, 2026; 4:30-8pm Free Admission Age 0-4
All donations go to the Birdie's Place fundraiser.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!