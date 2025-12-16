Hosted by

Lewis PTA

About this event

Lewis Rocks! 2026

4727 SE Woodstock Blvd

Portland, OR 97206, USA

Donation Recommended Age 5+
$15

Lewis Rocks! Benefit Concert Saturday, Feb 21, 2026; 4:30-8 pm. Doors (and walk-ins) open at 4:30 PM. With a suggested $15 donation entry, seats are first-come, first-served, and the organizers emphasize that they fill up quickly.

Can't Attend, but want to DONATE
Pay what you can

Unfortunately, you won't be able to attend, but you still want to donate to Lewis Rocks!

Free Admission Age 0-4
Free

Lewis Rocks! Benefit Concert Saturday February 21, 2026; 4:30-8pm Free Admission Age 0-4

Donation to Birdie's Place
Pay what you can

All donations go to the Birdie's Place fundraiser.

Add a donation for Lewis PTA

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