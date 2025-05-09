Lewisville High School Football Sponsorships

Big John Sponsor
$10,000

VIP Season Ticket Access- 4
Reserved Parking Spot- 1
1 VIP Game Day Experience- 4
Loud Cup- 2
VIP Banquet Experience
Signed Helmet
Framed Team Picture
T-Shirt/Hat
Social Media & Website Logo
30 Sec Commercial Add (2)
Call Out Radio Broadcast
Announcer Shout Out: 1 per quarter
Digital Food Court Add
Bleacher Fence Sign
Field Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor

Fighting Farmer Sponsor
$5,000

30 Sec Commercial Add (1)
Call Out Radio Broadcast
Announcer Shout Out: 1 per quarter
Digital Food Court Add
Bleacher Fence Sign
Field Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Spot
Loud Cup- 1
VIP Banquet Experience
Signed Helmet
Team Picture
T-Shirt/Hat
Social Media & Website Logo Spot

Maroon Sponsor
$2,500

Field Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor
VIP Banquet Experience
Signed Helmet
Team Picture
T-Shirt/Hat
Social Media & Website Logo Spot

White Sponsor
$1,500

Field Fence Sign
Game Day Roster Sponsor
Team Picture
T-Shirt/Hat
Social Media & Website Logo Spot

Game Day Roster
$250

Have your logo placed on the Game Day Roster

Field Fence Sign
$1,200

Mesh sign facing the football field on the north side of the stadium

Bleacher Fence Sign
$1,500

Metal sign placed on the home side of the stadium on the bleachers

Farmer Alley Sign
$1,750

Overhead sign on the home side of the stadium bleachers over the walkway under the bleachers

Play Call Signs
$2,000

Large cards held up by Farmer Offense to communicate play calls during the game

Food Court Floor Decals
$2,500

Your company's logo made into a floor decal in the food court area

End Zone Sponsor
$5,000

Triangular signs with your logo or business name that sit on each corner of the end zones (4 total)

Goal Post Signs
$5,000

Your logo or business name on the padded goal post signs

Food Court Title Sponsor
$15,000

Backlit sign over the food court area with your business name and/or logo.

Stadium Entry Sponsor
$25,000

Your company name and/or logo above the entrance as you walk in to the stadium

