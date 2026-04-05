LF Jr Scouts 12u Cooperstown's Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Trip to Costa Rica to stay at the fabulous Jardin del Eden. A trip for two for five (5) nights, including breakfast and a three-course gourmet dinner in an Ocean View Room.
LF Sports Package
⚾️Kiddles $150 gift certificate
⚾️collapsible wagon
⚾️LF Golf Umbrella
⚾️LF waterproof blanket
LF‘s own Caleb Durbin signed this jersey Jan 11th 2026, a few weeks before being traded to Boston Red Sox. It is signed and dated 2026, absolutely one of a kind! The jersey style is brand new for 2026, there will not be another autographed Durbin Brewer’s jersey like it!
LF’s own Caleb Durbin autographed MLB Boston Red Sox jersey.
DeerPath Golf Foursome package
⛳️4 golfers and 2 carts, for 18 holes at Deerpath Golf Course in Lake Forest
⛳️Valid from now until the end of October 2026
⛳️May be used Monday through Thursday, any time of open operational hours, except during rentals/tournaments
LF Besch Shelter Rental
☀️includes LF beach parking
☀️shelter rental for hours
☀️rental can be used
☀️KanJam beach game
GroundUp Baseball Training Package
🧢$200 GroundUp gift certificate
🧢GroundUp Hat and Shirt
🧢set of bases
LF Shopping - $375 value
🛍️$250 Evereve gift card
🛍️$50 Lake Forest Book Store Gift Card
🛍️Initial Choice Cooler and embroidery gift certificate
$
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