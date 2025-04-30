LFA Library Mansion with Furniture & Accessories

Additional pictures can be found at

https://libraryfriendsofarlington.weebly.com/silent-auction-information.html



Beacon Hill Dollhouse by Greenleaf

~ Dollhouse DIY kit that has been assembled by hand.

~ House measures 32" W x 17" D x 40" H

~ It has seven rooms, two hallways, three fireplaces, three bay windows, and a winding staircase.





Furniture (53 pieces - if I counted correctly) Not all pieces are pictured

~ Two round tables with chairs (kitchen and dining room)

~ Oven, refrigerator, sink, china cabinet, wall cabinet

~ Highbacked chair, couch, chaise lounge, desk, coffee table, piano, coat rack

~ Butler table, drop leaf table, side table

~ Three beds with handmade mattresses and crocheted covers

~ Two dressers, four side tables of various sizes, wardrobe, full-length mirror

~ Toilet, bathtub, sink, vanity

~ Rocking horse, wall clock, picture, three small shelves, three big shelves





Accessories (not pictured here)

~ Nine square rugs (5.5" to 7") crocheted

~ One round rug (5" diameter) crocheted

~ Six pillows crocheted and stuffed

~ Bag of extra items, house accents, etc.





House, furniture, and accessories were kept in an attic, so some of the accents on the house have come off and the furniture and accessories need some cleaning.











