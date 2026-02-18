Lfc Intermediate School Pto Inc

Offered by

Lfc Intermediate School Pto Inc

About this shop

LFCIS Custom Creation by G&T

Donation
Pay what you can

We welcome your support—help donate to our online store to keep our creativity growing.

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Cat Sticker item
Cat Sticker
$3

This waterproof cat sticker is great for your water bottle, Chromebook, or folder. Approximate size 4"x4." Each sticker is custom-made; variations in color and detail may vary from the image shown.

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Fort Lee Sticker item
Fort Lee Sticker
$3

This Fort Lee decal is great for your Chromebook folder or notebook. Approximate size 3x3.5" Each sticker is custom-made; variations in color and detail may vary from the image shown.

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Spiderman Cake Topper item
Spiderman Cake Topper
$15

Customize by selecting the Number and the name at the bottom.

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Cat Bookmark item
Cat Bookmark
$2

Cute laminated cat bookmark

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Fort Lee Baseball Glove Sticker item
Fort Lee Baseball Glove Sticker
$3

Approximately 2.5x2.5 inches.

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Fort Lee Sticker item
Fort Lee Sticker
$3

Approximately 3.5 inches big.

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Fort Lee Deer Sticker item
Fort Lee Deer Sticker
$3

Approximately 4x5 inches

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Rabbit Sticket item
Rabbit Sticket
$3

Water bottle safe approx 4x3 inches

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Dinosaur Sticker item
Dinosaur Sticker
$3

Approximately 3.5 inches

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LFCIS Bridge Shirt item
LFCIS Bridge Shirt
$15

Size adult large but runs small. Approximately a kids large.

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Fidget Clicker item
Fidget Clicker
$3

Custom 3D printerd Fidget Clicker

Desk Organizer item
Desk Organizer
$13

3D printed desk organizer

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Twisty Pencil Case item
Twisty Pencil Case
$12

3D printed Twisty Pencil case

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Foldable School Tools item
Foldable School Tools
$4

Multi use tool

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Mechanical Hand item
Mechanical Hand
$5
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Fidget Cube item
Fidget Cube
$3

3D printed cube

Game on item
Game on
$3
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