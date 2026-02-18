LFCIS Custom Creation by G&T

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This waterproof cat sticker is great for your water bottle, Chromebook, or folder. Approximate size 4"x4." Each sticker is custom-made; variations in color and detail may vary from the image shown.
This Fort Lee decal is great for your Chromebook folder or notebook. Approximate size 3x3.5" Each sticker is custom-made; variations in color and detail may vary from the image shown.
Customize by selecting the Number and the name at the bottom.
Cute laminated cat bookmark
Approximately 2.5x2.5 inches.
Approximately 3.5 inches big.
Approximately 4x5 inches
Water bottle safe approx 4x3 inches
Approximately 3.5 inches
Size adult large but runs small. Approximately a kids large.
Custom 3D printerd Fidget Clicker
3D printed desk organizer
3D printed Twisty Pencil case
Multi use tool
3D printed cube
$
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