LFE 36th Annual International Convention

Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte/Concord Golf Resort and Spa in Charlotte
NC
Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
Enjoy elite visibility with full-page ads, top-tier branding, and a custom marketing video at our banquet.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Maximize exposure with logo placement, exclusive posts, and a featured SEO article.
Gold Sponsor
$500
Stand out with logo placement, mid-tier branding, verbal recognition, and every Silver benefit included.
Silver Sponsor
$250
Boost your brand with logo placement and newsletter promotion—plus all Bronze perks!
Bronze Sponsor
$100
Gain visibility through our website, social media, and opening session shoutout.
Lambda Man of the Year Sponsor
$100
Supports one of the most prestigious honors awarded at the Lambda Phi Epsilon National Convention. This recognition is given to a brother who exemplifies outstanding leadership, service, academic achievement, and dedication to the fraternity’s values.
LFE Chapter Scholarship Sponsor
$250
Supports the academic and personal growth of undergraduate members of Lambda Phi Epsilon by funding scholarships awarded at the chapter level. An initiative that directly empowers undergraduate brothers in their pursuit of academic excellence and leadership development.
Convention Workshop Sponsor
$500
Supports one of the educational and interactive workshop sessions held during the Lambda Phi Epsilon National Convention. These workshops are designed to foster personal, professional, and leadership development among our members.
Sunday Night Banquet Sponsor
$500
Supports the capstone event of the Lambda Phi Epsilon National Convention. As the most anticipated gathering of the weekend, the banquet brings together undergraduate and alumni members, national leaders, and special guests for an unforgettable night of recognition, networking, and reflection.
In-kind opportunity - Lanyard & Name Badge
$300
In-kind opportunity - Customize Pens
$200
In-kind opportunity - Customize Notebooks
$300
Add a donation for Lambda Phi Epsilon
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!