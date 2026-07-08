A green, textured background frames bold white text announcing "LET'S FUND GOOD COMMUNITY CONCERT SERIES 2026 SERIES PASS" presented by "INTERPLANETARY HELP DESK."
Interplanetary Help Desk

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Interplanetary Help Desk

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Let's Fund Good Series Pass

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Let's Fund Good Series Pass
$120

General admission access to all twelve Let's Fund Good events. 100% of this series pass benefits the nonprofit(s) of your choosing.

Additional Donation: Support Your Favorite Nonprofit
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to the nonprofit of your choice. They receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. For entry to the shows, please purchase a series pass.

Additional Donation: Support Interplanetary Help Desk
Pay what you can

Support our mission here at Interplanetary Help Desk. Your donation helps make events like this possible and free for nonprofits.


Note: This is not a ticket. For entry to the shows, please purchase a series pass.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!