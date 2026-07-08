Let's Fund Good Series Pass

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General admission access to all twelve Let's Fund Good events. 100% of this series pass benefits the nonprofit(s) of your choosing.
Make an additional donation to the nonprofit of your choice. They receive 100% of this donation.
Note: This is not a ticket. For entry to the shows, please purchase a series pass.
Support our mission here at Interplanetary Help Desk. Your donation helps make events like this possible and free for nonprofits.
Note: This is not a ticket. For entry to the shows, please purchase a series pass.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!