Offered by

Little Friends Montessori & Young Voyagers Montessori School of Arts Parent Committee

About this shop

LFM YVM Parent Committee - Tee Shirt Shop

Together We Grow - Heather Grey item
Together We Grow - Heather Grey
$25
Together We Grow - Mustard item
Together We Grow - Mustard
$25

Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Mustard" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Heather Yellow Gold," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.

Together We Grow - Ocean Blue item
Together We Grow - Ocean Blue
$25

Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Ocean Blue" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Baby Blue," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.

Grow Wild Learn Free - Heather Grey item
Grow Wild Learn Free - Heather Grey
$25
Grow Wild Learn Free - Cardinal item
Grow Wild Learn Free - Cardinal
$25

Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Cardinal" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Maroon," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.

Grow Wild Learn Free - Navy item
Grow Wild Learn Free - Navy
$25
3 Pack Bundle - $20 each item
3 Pack Bundle - $20 each
$60

Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Mustard" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Heather Yellow Gold," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.


Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Ocean Blue" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Baby Blue," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.


Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Cardinal" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Maroon," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.

4 Pack Bundle - $20 each item
4 Pack Bundle - $20 each
$80

Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Mustard" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Heather Yellow Gold," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.


Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Ocean Blue" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Baby Blue," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.


Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Cardinal" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Maroon," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.

5 Pack Bundle - $20 each item
5 Pack Bundle - $20 each
$100

Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Mustard" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Heather Yellow Gold," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.


Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Ocean Blue" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Baby Blue," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.


Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Cardinal" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Maroon," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.

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