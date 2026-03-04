LFM YVM Parent Committee - Tee Shirt Shop

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Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Mustard" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Heather Yellow Gold," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Ocean Blue" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Baby Blue," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Cardinal" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Maroon," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Mustard" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Heather Yellow Gold," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Ocean Blue" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Baby Blue," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Cardinal" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Maroon," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Mustard" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Heather Yellow Gold," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Ocean Blue" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Baby Blue," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Cardinal" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Maroon," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Mustard" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Heather Yellow Gold," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Ocean Blue" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Baby Blue," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
Note: In toddler sizing, the color "Cardinal" is not available. In toddler sizes only, the color will be "Maroon," pictured in the bottom right corner of the photo.
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