LFM/YVMSA Silent "Chair-ity" Auction

Created by the Wobblers Classroom
Inspired by the beloved characters Bluey and Bingo, this cheerful rocking chair celebrates imagination, sibling fun, and joyful play. A bright, happy piece that brings the spirit of childhood into any space.
Created by the Wobblers Classroom
Featuring artwork inspired by Frog and Toad, this chair honors friendship, kindness, and the quiet magic of shared stories. A cozy addition for reading nooks and storytime moments.
Created by the Toddlers Classroom
This rocking chair features large, colorful flowers formed from children’s handprints, accented with friendly bees on a green background. A sweet celebration of early creativity and the natural world.
Created by the Primary 1 Classroom
Bold paint splatters and expressive color choices make this chair a joyful tribute to Jackson Pollock and artistic exploration. Each mark reflects the freedom and confidence of young creators at work.
Created by the Primary 2 Classroom
Inspired by beloved book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, this chair celebrates growth, curiosity, and transformation. A bright and recognizable favorite for any children’s space.
Created by the Primary 3 Classroom
Decoupaged with a collection of favorite children’s book covers, this chair is a tribute to storytelling and the many worlds found within books. Perfect for readers of all ages.
Created by the Primary 4 Classroom
Painted green and patterned with tiny ants and ladybugs, this chair captures the quiet wonder of observing nature up close. A charming, playful design with thoughtful detail.
Created by the Elementary 1 Classroom
This chair features hand-painted scenes inspired by classic children’s literature, including The Giving Tree, Dr. Seuss favorites, and Caps for Sale. A celebration of timeless stories and shared reading traditions.
Created by the Elementary 2 Classroom
Decoupaged with nature imagery and “nature” flags, this chair reflects curiosity, observation, and connection to the outdoors. A thoughtful piece inspired by the world around us.
Created by the Elementary 3 Classroom
Hand-painted with imaginative space scenes — including planets, aliens, and laser cats (YES!) — this chair boldly explores creativity beyond Earth. The word “SPACE” anchors this playful and inventive design that goes boldly where no chair has gone before.
