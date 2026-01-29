Little Falls Volleyball Association

Offered by

Little Falls Volleyball Association

About the memberships

LFVBA Memberships

BRONZE Membership 2026
$25

Valid until May 7, 2027

BRONZE members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! BRONZE members receive FREE ADMISSION to the LFVBA home volleyball tournament!

SILVER membership 2026
$50

Valid until May 7, 2027

SILVER members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! SILVER members receive:

  1. FREE ADMISSION to the LFVBA home volleyball tournament!!
  2. refrigerator magnet to show your support!!
GOLD Membership 2026
$100

Valid until May 7, 2027

GOLD members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! GOLD members receive:

  1. FREE ADMISSION to the LFVBA home volleyball tournament!!
  2. refrigerator magnet to show your support!!
  3. 10% OFF propane punch card courtesy of Little Falls Fleet Supply
PLATINUM Membership
$200

Valid until May 7, 2027

PLATINUM members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! PLATINUM members receive

  1. FREE ADMISSION to the LFVBA home volleyball tournament!!
  2. refrigerator magnet to show your support!!
CORPORATE SILVER
$250

Valid until May 7, 2027

CORPORATE SILVER members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! SILVER members receive:


  1. Window or framed sign showing your support
  2. FREE ADMISSION for employees to the Little Falls Tournament
CORPORATE GOLD
$500

Valid until May 7, 2027

CORPORATE GOLD members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! GOLD members receive:

  1. Window or framed sign showing your support
  2. FREE ADMISSION for employees to the Little Falls Tournament
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