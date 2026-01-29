LFVBA Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 7, 2027
BRONZE members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! BRONZE members receive FREE ADMISSION to the LFVBA home volleyball tournament!
Valid until May 7, 2027
SILVER members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! SILVER members receive:
Valid until May 7, 2027
GOLD members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! GOLD members receive:
Valid until May 7, 2027
PLATINUM members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! PLATINUM members receive
Valid until May 7, 2027
CORPORATE SILVER members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! SILVER members receive:
Valid until May 7, 2027
CORPORATE GOLD members help create, enhance and support youth volleyball opportunities in the Little Falls community!! GOLD members receive:
$
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