LG 2026 - Policy Impact & Regional Thinking – Nashville Trip Sponsor

Thank you for your generous sponsorship of Leadership Germantown’s Policy Impact & Regional Thinking trip to Nashville as part of our 30th-year program and largest class to date.





This sponsorship includes:

Recognition on Leadership Germantown’s website and social media platforms

Opportunity to travel with the class to Nashville on February 4, should you choose to attend

Two (2) tickets to the Leadership Germantown 30th Anniversary Reunion Gala

Your support helps provide firsthand exposure to regional policy, state government, and collaborative leadership—key components of the Leadership Germantown experience. We are grateful for your partnership and investment in future community leaders.



