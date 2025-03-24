LGBTQ Coalition of the Coulee Region's Silent Auction
Pick-up location
Arrangements for picking up Spirit Wind North can be made by calling 608-800-7601 d
Spirit Wind North
$500
Starting bid
This painting is valued at $2000. It is an original painting by Bill Miller. This is the painting used for Bill's Grammy winning "Spirit Wind North" albumn cover. There is no text on the original art work that is up for auction. It measures 36"x42"
