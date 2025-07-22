THE TOTALLY RAD SILENT AUCTION

Starting bid
What better gift to give yourself, than the gift of understanding?
Priestess Rain is a Harvard-acredited diviner and psychological astrologer of 10 years, your natal chart is a guide to your inner world, by using that and tarot, we can help get a deeper insight into your mental health, communication, relationships, work, etc. As JP Morgan Chase said- "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do".
The session will be held via Zoom.
Basket full of snacks that can't wait to go home with you
This art piece was composed by a number of artists at the 2025 LGBTQ SAVES Picnic in collaboration with St. Brigid Episcopal Church.
Find this item at the Silent Auction table to see it in person.
Crocheted rainbow pillow handmade by our dear friend, Linda Mcmillan.
Bring home the rainbow with these great fair trade items from Juju Knits! This bundle includes a wool felted rainbow pouch, a Pride candle from Serendipity, and a rainbow macramé kit.
Be a trendsetter like our girl Camille. Check this chunky red necklace on display at the auction table.
As seen on Camille herself!
Beautiful hand beaded earrrings featuring a cute skull design! Perfect for a Dia de los muertos outfit.
Spice up any outfit with these earrings with these statement earrings.
These earrings will bring a lot of movement and shine to your outfit. Shine bright like a diamond!
Come to the Silent Auction table to look at this cute teal jewelry case and the pieces within!
Get ready for your next party with Mrs. Renfro! This bundle comes complete with three of Fort Worth's favorite salsa, two bigs of chips, and bowls for chips and salsa.
In Cowtown Comfort, Fort Worth Author Celestina Blok aims to showcase her adoration for the chefs, pitmasters, bakers, and makers whose beloved creations—from top shelf margaritas to Texas sheet cake—define her hometown! Across 60 Fort Worth-based recipes, readers will find home versions of some of their local restaurant favorites! Signed by author.
Add some color to your wardrobe with a hand painted hat and a woven handbag. The ceramic doll is perfect for any home!
Take a chance on this awesome item.
Large rainbow dragon; 3d Printed
Please see the actual item at the Silent Auction Table
A TRUE PIECE OF TEXAS RANGERS HISTORY! 🎉
Step up to the plate and take home a rare collectible:
⚾ Official Game-Used Jersey worn by Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Famer, Rudy Jaramillo! ⚾
This isn’t just any jersey—it’s part of Rangers history, having been used on the field by one of the most respected figures in Major League Baseball. Rudy Jaramillo, known as the legendary hitting coach who shaped countless All-Stars, left an unforgettable mark on the game—and now you can own a piece of his career.
✨ Authentic. Historic. One-of-a-kind. ✨
Whether you’re a die-hard Rangers fan, a serious baseball collector, or someone looking to own a conversation-starting piece of memorabilia, this jersey is a must-have.
🔥 Don’t miss your chance—items like this don’t come around often! Place your bid and swing for the fences with this incredible piece of baseball history! 🔥
$600 off a home improvement project or 2 days of labor doing “honey-do” projects. Services to choose from include painting/staining- interior or exterior, carpentry, some tile, Sheetrock/mudwork (depending how intricate), handyman things. Nothing electrical or plumbing.
Check out my Facebook page to see my work! “Mustard’s Painting .. and more”
You’re responsible for purchasing all materials needed, this is for labor only. Travel expenses may apply depending on location. Expires 09/27/2026
Enjoy a trip to the Real Unreal with you and three of your closest friends....or enemies. Explore this interactive art exhibit in Grapevine, Texas. Whether you solve the mystery or just find some really cool selfie spots, it's worth the trip!
Ticket Codes will be emailed to the winner.
Gain insight, clarity, and guidance with a personalized five-card tarot pull. Whether you’re seeking answers, direction, or just a little fun, this reading will leave you inspired and empowered.
Find your center with this $300 self-care package, featuring a 5NP AcuDetox group experience for up to 5 people (exp. 9/27/2026), plus a calming candle, mindfulness journal, and inspiring stickers—everything you need to restore balance and recharge.
Spacious custom-made leather handbag with plenty of Texas Style. Measures approx 11" high x 14" wide. Grey/Silver/Black.
G by Guess Leather Heeled Boots donated by the Fort Worth Community Collaborative. Head to the mannequin to see these in person!
Kate Spade Crossbody Laurel Way and Matching Wallet donated by Fort Worth Community Collaborative. Head to the mannequin to see these in person!
Ann Taylor Red Trench Size 14 donated by Fort Worth Community Collaborative. Head to the mannequin to see these in person!
