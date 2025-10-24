Los Gatos Parent-nursery School

Hosted by

Los Gatos Parent-nursery School

About this event

LGPNS presents Trucks & Tots

15 Lyndon Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95030, USA

LGPNS Child Ticket
Pay what you can

For current or alumni Los Gatos Parent Nursery School students. Please choose an amount that feels right for your family. Amount is total for this ticket type, not per ticket.

LGPNS Adult Ticket
Pay what you can

For parents and caregivers of current or alumni LGPNS students. Please choose an amount that feels right for your family. Amount is total for this ticket type, not per ticket.

Community Child Ticket
$15

For children ages 2–12. Admission includes access to explore real trucks and community vehicles, plus toddler-friendly activities like bounce houses, bubble and sensory stations, airbrush tattoos, a balloon artist, the book fair, and more.

Community Adult Ticket
$10

For guests ages 13 and up accompanying children to Trucks & Tots. Admission includes access to the event and viewing areas for exploring community vehicles, family activities, and all event festivities.

General Admission - Infant
Free

Free admission for children under age 2. Little Riders are welcome to explore the trucks and enjoy the event alongside their families.

5 Raffle Tickets
$10

Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a Yoto Player (3rd Generation) and other great family-friendly items. Raffle proceeds support Los Gatos Parent Nursery School and help make Trucks & Tots possible.

15 Raffle Tickets
$25

Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a Yoto Player (3rd Generation) and other great family-friendly items. Raffle proceeds support Los Gatos Parent Nursery School and help make Trucks & Tots possible.

Add a donation for Los Gatos Parent-nursery School

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