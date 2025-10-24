LGPNS presents Trucks & Tots

About this event
For current or alumni Los Gatos Parent Nursery School students. Please choose an amount that feels right for your family. Amount is total for this ticket type, not per ticket.
For parents and caregivers of current or alumni LGPNS students. Please choose an amount that feels right for your family. Amount is total for this ticket type, not per ticket.
For children ages 2–12. Admission includes access to explore real trucks and community vehicles, plus toddler-friendly activities like bounce houses, bubble and sensory stations, airbrush tattoos, a balloon artist, the book fair, and more.
For guests ages 13 and up accompanying children to Trucks & Tots. Admission includes access to the event and viewing areas for exploring community vehicles, family activities, and all event festivities.
Free admission for children under age 2. Little Riders are welcome to explore the trucks and enjoy the event alongside their families.
Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a Yoto Player (3rd Generation) and other great family-friendly items. Raffle proceeds support Los Gatos Parent Nursery School and help make Trucks & Tots possible.
Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a Yoto Player (3rd Generation) and other great family-friendly items. Raffle proceeds support Los Gatos Parent Nursery School and help make Trucks & Tots possible.
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