LGPNS Fall Silent Auction

Enjoy the ultimate 49ers experience with two Club Level tickets to the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at Levi’s Stadium. This exclusive package includes:

Two pre-game VIP sideline passes — get up close on the field 1.5 hours before kickoff to watch players warm up.

VIP parking pass for easy access and convenience.

This unforgettable game-day experience offers insider access that can’t be bought — truly priceless.

Generously donated by the Kubiak Family.