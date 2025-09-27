LGPNS Fall Silent Auction

15 Lyndon Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030, USA
Enjoy the ultimate 49ers experience with two Club Level tickets to the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at Levi’s Stadium. This exclusive package includes:
This unforgettable game-day experience offers insider access that can’t be bought — truly priceless.
Generously donated by the Kubiak Family.
Mini-Throwing Camp with 49ers Offensive Coordinator Klay Kubiak
Calling all young football fans! Here’s a one-of-a-kind chance for your kids to learn how to throw, catch, and have fun like a pro with 49ers Offensive Coordinator Klay Kubiak this Spring at Bachman Park.
This is a truly priceless experience for any young fan looking to improve their skills and have a blast!
Donated by the Kubiak Family
San Jose Sharks Club Level Experience — vs. Ottawa Senators (Saturday, November 22, 2025)
Enjoy Sharks hockey like a VIP with two Club Level tickets (Sec 102, Row 7, Seats 1-2) to the San Jose Sharks vs. Ottawa Senators game Take in all the action from premium Club Level seating, — with great sightlines, upscale amenities, and easy access to concessions and the club.
This exciting package includes:
Total package value: $369
Donated by the Murphy Family
Take yourself out to the ballgame with this San Jose Giants Flex Pack Certificate, good for eight (8) undated Bowl Reserved tickets to a 2026 regular season home game at Excite Ballpark.
Enjoy the excitement of minor league baseball right in the heart of San Jose — perfect for family outings, date nights, or team celebrations. Tickets can be used all at once or spread across multiple games for maximum flexibility.
Not valid on July 4.
Value: $144
One-Month Membership to AVAC
Experience all that Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) has to offer with a one-month membership for you and your family! Enjoy access to AVAC’s beautiful fitness and recreation facilities — including a fully equipped gym, heated pools, tennis courts, and a wide variety of group fitness classes for all levels.
What truly sets AVAC apart is its award-winning childcare and youth programs. Parents can focus on their workout or some well-deserved relaxation while the little ones enjoy a safe, engaging environment filled with fun activities.
Discover why AVAC is a community favorite for families looking to stay active, connect, and unwind together.
Value: up to $675
Donated by: Almaden Valley Athletic Club
Let your little one and their friends twirl into a magical day at Tutu School! This enchanting package includes a beautiful tutu (which can be exchanged for a cape if preferred) and a certificate for a Pirouette Playdate hosted at the studio.
Your playdate includes a 45-minute ballet class, a craft activity, and a cupcake picnic for up to 10 attendees — the perfect way to celebrate a birthday or special occasion in true ballerina style.
Value: $475
Help your child reach new heights with a month of fitness and fun at Los Gatos Elite, a premier local gym known for its exceptional gymnastics and athletic programs. This package includes a free trial class and one month of classes, perfect for building confidence, coordination, and strength in a supportive, high-energy environment.
Whether your child is just starting out or already flipping with confidence, Los Gatos Elite offers expert coaching and a community-focused approach that keeps kids motivated and smiling.
Value: $200
Enjoy a guided tour and tasting experience at Byington Vineyard & Winery, nestled in the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains. With a glass in hand, you’ll stroll through the Estate Vineyard as your guide shares the story of Byington and the surrounding wine region. Continue your journey through the winery’s production facility and one-of-a-kind wine cave, where you’ll enjoy a tasting of five current releases.
Tour and tasting last approximately 45 minutes. Value: $350
Enjoy a Seated Reserve Tasting for Two at Castello di Amorosa, an authentically styled 13th-century Tuscan castle and winery nestled in the Napa Valley. Relax in one of the castle’s elegant tasting rooms as you sample a curated flight of Castello di Amorosa’s premium reserve wines. This exclusive experience offers the perfect blend of luxury, history, and world-class winemaking. Excludes weekends and holidays. Value: $120
Treat yourself and your closest friends to an exclusive appointment at Saratoga’s Cooper-Garrod Estate Vineyards, where generations of family have farmed the land since 1893.
Six guests will enjoy a guided vineyard and winery tour, beginning in the Certified Sustainable and Organic Gravel Ridge Vineyard. You’ll explore the Crush Pad, Tank Farm, and Barrel Room, experiencing each step of the winemaking process up close. The tour concludes with a reserved patio tasting, where each guest will savor a Tasting Flight of their choice—the perfect way to enjoy the fruits of your journey.
Make a day of it by purchasing small bites onsite, dining at one of Saratoga’s award-winning restaurants, or adding a scenic horseback ride through Garrod Farms before your tasting.
Experience for Six Guests
Value: $320
Enjoy a privately guided wine tasting for four at House Family Vineyards in Saratoga, California. Savor a curated flight of four of their exceptional wines while learning about the vineyard, winemaking process, and the story behind each varietal. Value: $120
Enjoy two bottles from Gali Vineyards’ acclaimed collection — a 2023 Chardonnay and a 2022 Pinot Noir Cuvée — showcasing the elegant balance and coastal character of their Los Gatos vineyards. Also includes a certificate for a two-for-one wine tasting at the Gali Tasting Room.
Experience wine country in the most scenic way possible — by bike! Enjoy the beauty of Napa Valley with this one-day bike rental for two from Napa Valley Bike Tours. Cruise along vineyard-lined roads, explore charming towns, and take in breathtaking views at your own pace. Whether you’re planning a leisurely ride or an adventurous day of exploration, this experience is the perfect blend of fun and relaxation.
Details:
One-day bike rental for two people
Explore Napa Valley’s world-famous vineyards and countryside
Value: $108
Bring the family for a day of fun and adventure at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park! These 4 single-day tickets give you access to all the park has to offer, from thrilling rides and water attractions to beautiful gardens and family-friendly entertainment. Perfect for a weekend outing, a birthday treat, or a spontaneous day of fun. Make memories that will last a lifetime at this unique Northern California destination!
Details:
Gather your friends for an afternoon of food and fun with this Bocce Party for 10 at Campo di Bocce! Enjoy friendly competition on the court while sharing two large pizzas and soft drinks for the group. Perfect for a team celebration, family outing, or night out with friends, this experience combines great food, laughter, and the joy of play.
Details:
Value: $235
Enjoy a full day of family fun at Lemos Farm with this all-inclusive wristband package for 2 adults and 2 children! Explore petting zoos, pony rides, hayrides, train rides, and more—perfect for creating lasting memories with your little ones.
Details:
Step into the world of Walt Disney with four general admission tickets to The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco! Explore the life, legacy, and imagination of Walt Disney through engaging exhibits, historic artifacts, interactive galleries, and inspiring stories. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages!
Details:
Glide into winter fun with four passes to Winter Lodge, the beloved outdoor ice rink in Palo Alto! Perfect for a family outing or a day with friends, this experience combines the charm of classic skating with the joy of cozy seasonal fun. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned skater, Winter Lodge’s magical atmosphere makes every visit unforgettable.
Value: $104
Make outings with little ones a breeze with the W4 Elite Pro Quad Stroller Wagon, designed to comfortably fit up to four children. Perfect for families on the go, this versatile stroller wagon offers smooth maneuverability, ample storage, and a durable, high-quality design. Ideal for park trips, walks, or errands, it keeps your kids safe, comfortable, and entertained.
Details:
Value: $799
Stay stylish and organized on the go with this Dagne Dover Essentials Bundle, featuring three of the brand’s most loved pieces — the Medium Indi Diaper Backpack, Joey Changing Kit, and Ace Fanny Pack, all in the timeless Camelcolor.
Designed for parents who love functionality without sacrificing style, each piece is thoughtfully engineered with smart compartments, wipeable materials, and sleek modern design. Perfect for outings, travel, or everyday adventures with little ones.
Value: $375
Upgrade your golf game with this high-quality Sun Mountain golf bag! Lightweight, durable, and designed with convenient storage and organization, it’s perfect for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you’re hitting the course for a casual round or a weekend tournament, this bag will keep your clubs secure and accessible.
Details:
Value: $250
Capture a timeless keepsake with two hand-cut silhouette portraits by Master Silhouette Artist Karl Johnson of Cut Arts. Using just scissors and paper, Karl creates incredibly detailed, one-of-a-kind portraits in minutes — a beautiful heirloom for any family. Enjoy a live private Zoom session where your silhouettes will be cut in real time and mailed to you afterward.
Details:
Value: $70
Escape to the serene beauty of the Santa Cruz Mountains with a weekday one-night stay at the stunning Chaminade Resort & Spa. Enjoy breathtaking views of Monterey Bay, miles of wooded hiking trails, and the resort’s luxurious amenities—including the full-service spa, outdoor pool, fitness center, and award-winning dining. Perfect for a relaxing getaway close to home or a peaceful midweek retreat.
Details:
Value: $450
Tarnish and irritation free - say hello to the earrings your ears have been begging for! Featuring unique, handcrafted designs, these earrings are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Treat yourself—or a loved one—to a versatile collection that brings a touch of handmade charm to any outfit.
Details:
Value: $120
Tee off in style with our LGPNS Golf Basket, packed with everything a golfer could want for a memorable day on the course! Perfect for players of all skill levels, this basket includes:
Contents:
Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, this collection combines gear, style, and instruction for the ultimate golf experience.
Value: $469
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the gift of clean, fresh laundry with this $100 gift certificate to Rinse! Enjoy convenient, professional wash-and-fold, dry cleaning, or laundry pickup and delivery services—perfect for busy families or anyone who loves that just-laundered feeling without the effort.
Value: $100
Support your parenting journey with a one-month membership to Dr. Becky’s Good Inside — the trusted online community and resource hub for parents. Gain access to expert workshops, on-demand parenting strategies, live events, and a supportive network of caregivers who understand the ups and downs of raising kids. Whether you’re navigating toddler tantrums or big kid emotions, Good Inside offers tools that truly make a difference.
Details:
Let your kids climb, create, and explore with this certificate for Open Play for two children at Whirlygig! Designed for imaginative fun, Whirlygig offers a bright, safe, and engaging environment where little ones can move, build, and play freely. It’s the perfect spot for a playdate or a special treat!
Value: $48
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Shadowbrook Restaurant in Capitola, where “romance in dining” has been a local tradition since 1947. Nestled along the banks of Soquel Creek, Shadowbrook offers exquisite cuisine, award-winning wines, and an enchanting setting reached by the restaurant’s iconic hillside cable car.
Perfect for a special date night, celebration, or cozy evening out, this $75 gift certificate invites you to savor the magic of one of the Bay Area’s most beloved restaurants.
Value: $75
Make your next celebration unforgettable with this $400 gift voucher to Bay Area Kids Rentals! Choose from an amazing selection of high-quality, kid-approved rentals — including soft play setups, bounce houses, ball pits, slides, and more. Perfect for birthdays, preschool events, or family gatherings, Bay Area Kids Rentals delivers safe, clean, and stylish fun right to your door.
Create a magical experience your little ones will love — all without the stress of setup or cleanup!
Value: $400
Enjoy a scenic wine tasting experience at Savannah Chanelle Vineyards, nestled in the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains. You and up to five guests will savor a curated selection of estate and reserve wines while taking in the stunning views and relaxing atmosphere of this historic vineyard.
Details:
One Adult Whale Watching Ticket
Experience the incredible beauty of marine life on a whale watching adventure with Stagnaro Charters in Santa Cruz! Cruise along the stunning Monterey Bay and witness whales, dolphins, sea lions, and other ocean wildlife in their natural habitat.
Details:
Value: $66
