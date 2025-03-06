LHD 2025 Tickets/Sales

Raffle Basket - 1 ticket
$1
Raffle Basket - 10 tickets / 1 card
$10
Raffle Tickets - 120 tickets / 12 cards
$100
1 string of beads - 50/50
$10
12 strings of beads - 50/50
$100
Wine Pull - 1 bottle
$20
Wine Pull - 2 bottles
$30
Glass of wine ticket
$5
Jefferson Design T-shirts
$25
Jefferson Design Crewneck
$40
Jefferson Design Hoodies
$45
Jefferson Design Zip-up
$50
Vintage T-shirts
$20
Vintage Long-sleeve T-shirt Hoodie
$30
Handwares
$4
Handwares
$6
Hardwares
$8
Handwares
$12
Cake Auction - Sprinkle City
$500
Dan Boyle
Cake Auction - Michaelangelo's
$1,000
Char
Cake Auction - Cheesecake Factory
$500
Deb Fiorilli
Cake Auction - Cherries Jubilee
$800
Donation
$20
Cleveland Cavaliers Silent Auction
$425
Dan Bartel
Emily Rodriguez Photography #2 silent auction
$100
Candace Larlham
Emily Rodriguez Photography #1 silent auction
$100
Celeste Bayzie
Kalahari Resorts overnight stay silent auction
$300
Beth Kerechanin
Kalahari Resorts Day Passes
$250
Rachel Klubnik
Painting by Michell Molina
$250
Christie Klubnik
Painting by Erika Joya
$100
Alyssa Torres
Waterfront Condominiums Silent Auction
$275
Chris Oluk
Family South Side Adventure silent auction
$175
Celeste Bayzie
Family North Side Adventure
$150
Beth Kerechanin
Brett's Bed & Mulch Service
$550
Beth Kerechanin
Large Earrings
$12
Small Earrings
$10
Wine (sale)
$5
Donation
$50

