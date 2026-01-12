LHS Class of 2006 20th Reunion

About this event
GA 30341, USA
This ticket covers your ticket to our Gala ONLY!
-Complimentary Valet
-Champagne Hour
-Evening Entertainment
-Open Cocktail and Mocktail Bar
-Passed Heavy hors d'oeuvres
-Swag Bag
This package grants you access to the ENTIRE WEEKEND OF EVENTS!
Friday: Meet and Greet
-Laid Back Indoor/Outdoor Venue
Saturday: Class Reunion Gala
-Complimentary Valet
-Champagne Hour
-Evening Entertainment
-Open Cocktail and Mocktail Bar
-Passed Heavy hors d'oeuvres
-Swag Bag
Sunday: Family Funday Location TBA
-Food, Fun, and a Cool Treat!
Bring your Guest to Saturday's GALA(This is not for Classmates)
-Champagne Hour
-Evening Entertainment
-Open Cocktail and Mocktail Bar
-Passed Heavy hors d'oeuvres
-WILL NOT RECEIVE SWAG BAG**
This package grants you and (1) guest access to the ENTIRE WEEKEND OF EVENTS!
Friday: Meet and Greet
-Laid Back Indoor/Outdoor Venue
Saturday: Class Reunion Gala
-Complimentary Valet
-Champagne Hour
-Evening Entertainment
-Open Cocktail and Mocktail Bar
-Passed Heavy hors d'oeuvres
--WILL NOT RECEIVE SWAG BAG**
Sunday: Family Funday Location TBA
-Food, Fun, and a Cool Treat!
Secure your spot with a $50 deposit! Utilize this option to make your initial payments and the following payments in $50 increments.
MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MARCH 27th AT NOON! NON REFUNDABLE
Pay on your Package for the events you choose prior to 3/1
Utilize this option to make your following payments in at least $50 or above increments.
MUST BE PAID IN FULL BY MARCH 28th AT NOON! NON REFUNDABLE
*Email or DM us your size. Allow 3-4 Weeks for Shipping or Pick-Up.
*CASH APP $10 for Shipping
*Email or DM us your size. Allow 3-4 Weeks for Shipping or Pick-Up.
*CASH APP $10 for Shipping
Glass LHS 2006 20yr Shot Glass
*CASH APP $6 for Shipping
$
