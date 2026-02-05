Long Hill School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

Hosted by

Long Hill School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this event

LHS Dance with Someone Special 2026

565 Long Hill Ave

Shelton, CT 06484, USA

General Admission - per person price
$7

Each person attending including kids will pay $7, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Food excluded

Regular Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal
$11

420 calories per Sandwich

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttery bun with dill pickle chips.

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Regular 8 ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets Packaged Meal
$11

250 calories per Entree

Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.

8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Southwest Veggie Wrap Packaged Meal
$14

630 calories per Entree

A zesty portion of tomatoes, poblano chiles, red bell peppers, roasted corn and black beans combined with a fresh mix of Green Leaf Lettuce and a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tightly rolled in a flaxseed flat bread.

Southwest Veggie Wrap, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!