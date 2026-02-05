LHS Dance with Someone Special 2026

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About this event
Each person attending including kids will pay $7, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Food excluded
420 calories per Sandwich
A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttery bun with dill pickle chips.
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
250 calories per Entree
Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.
8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
630 calories per Entree
A zesty portion of tomatoes, poblano chiles, red bell peppers, roasted corn and black beans combined with a fresh mix of Green Leaf Lettuce and a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tightly rolled in a flaxseed flat bread.
Southwest Veggie Wrap, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!