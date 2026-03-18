LHS DOLLS SPRING SHOW Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Get Ready for Those Summer BBQs!
Total Value $150
Donated by the Green Family
Starting bid
Get geared up for LEE!
2 Chenille Patches and $100 Gift Card
Total Value $200
Starting bid
Take her out to lunch!
2 Cork and Pig Gift cards Totaling $100
Starting bid
Nostalgic LEE Gameday Basket includes:
Umbrella, Blanket, General LEE Tumbler, Glitter Rebels Hat, LEE Handwarmer
Total Value $200
Starting bid
Your Teens Dream Basket!
Lululemon Bag, Shake it off Shorts(size and color can be exchanged) and personalized Shopping with up to $108 in Product!
At Midland Location Only
Expires 5/30/26
Total Value $175
Starting bid
Get that summer body!
One Month Free Membership and $50 promotional Gift
Total Value $100
Starting bid
Get out of the House!
Fandango Gift Card, boxes of candy, popcorn, and 2 Gift Cards to Chuy's
Total Value 150.00
Starting bid
Who doesn't love some Girl Scout Cookies!
9 packages of cookies
Total Value $54
Starting bid
Filled with delicious Girl Scout Candy and Nuts
Total Value $50.00
Starting bid
Get all Dolled up!
Hair Service by Victoria, including wash, cut, and style and Salon Approved hair products
Total Value $350.00
Starting bid
Filled with all your Spring Cleaning necessities: Disposable face masks, Flannel scented scent booster, Car Deodorizer, Candle, Texas Car Freshie, Mop Soap, After Fire for control spray, Car Koozie, Perfect Restroom Cleaner, Ready to use Germicide
Total Value $200
Starting bid
What a gift for Mom!
Prada, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier
Total Value $350
Starting bid
Summer nights at the Rockhounds!
Rockhounds Gift Bag with 4 tickets for a Sunday or Wednesday Game!
Total Value $250.00
Starting bid
TOP 3 HIGHEST BIDDERS WIN A HAT!
Total Value each $35
Starting bid
Mother's Day is around the Corner!
Kendra Scott Necklace & Bracelet set
Total Value $110
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