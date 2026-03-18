LHS Dolls Parent Booster Usa Inc

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LHS Dolls Parent Booster Usa Inc

About this event

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LHS DOLLS SPRING SHOW Silent Auction 2026

Midland Meat Market Gift basket item
Midland Meat Market Gift basket
$40

Starting bid

Get Ready for Those Summer BBQs!

Total Value $150

Donated by the Green Family

Brand-N-Iron Designs Boot item
Brand-N-Iron Designs Boot
$40

Starting bid

Get geared up for LEE!

2 Chenille Patches and $100 Gift Card

Total Value $200

Cork and Pig 2 Gift Cards item
Cork and Pig 2 Gift Cards
$30

Starting bid

Take her out to lunch!

2 Cork and Pig Gift cards Totaling $100

LEE Gift Basket item
LEE Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Nostalgic LEE Gameday Basket includes:

Umbrella, Blanket, General LEE Tumbler, Glitter Rebels Hat, LEE Handwarmer

Total Value $200

Lululemon Basket item
Lululemon Basket
$50

Starting bid

Your Teens Dream Basket!

Lululemon Bag, Shake it off Shorts(size and color can be exchanged) and personalized Shopping with up to $108 in Product!

At Midland Location Only

Expires 5/30/26

Total Value $175

HotWorx Gift Certificate item
HotWorx Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Get that summer body!

One Month Free Membership and $50 promotional Gift

Total Value $100

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$40

Starting bid

Get out of the House!

Fandango Gift Card, boxes of candy, popcorn, and 2 Gift Cards to Chuy's

Total Value 150.00

Girl Scout Cookie Basket item
Girl Scout Cookie Basket
$20

Starting bid

Who doesn't love some Girl Scout Cookies!

9 packages of cookies

Total Value $54

Girl Scout Candy & Nut Basket item
Girl Scout Candy & Nut Basket
$20

Starting bid

Filled with delicious Girl Scout Candy and Nuts

Total Value $50.00

Beauty Gift Basket item
Beauty Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get all Dolled up!

Hair Service by Victoria, including wash, cut, and style and Salon Approved hair products

Total Value $350.00

Supply Box/Lucio Janitorial Basket item
Supply Box/Lucio Janitorial Basket
$30

Starting bid

Filled with all your Spring Cleaning necessities: Disposable face masks, Flannel scented scent booster, Car Deodorizer, Candle, Texas Car Freshie, Mop Soap, After Fire for control spray, Car Koozie, Perfect Restroom Cleaner, Ready to use Germicide

Total Value $200

Dillard's Fragrance Bundle item
Dillard's Fragrance Bundle
$50

Starting bid

What a gift for Mom!

Prada, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier


Total Value $350

Midland Rockhounds Gift Basket item
Midland Rockhounds Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Summer nights at the Rockhounds!

Rockhounds Gift Bag with 4 tickets for a Sunday or Wednesday Game!

Total Value $250.00

Dolls Hat item
Dolls Hat
$10

Starting bid

TOP 3 HIGHEST BIDDERS WIN A HAT!


Total Value each $35

Kendra Scott Gift Basket item
Kendra Scott Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Mother's Day is around the Corner!

Kendra Scott Necklace & Bracelet set


Total Value $110

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!