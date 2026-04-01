LHS Project Graduation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Pickleball Training Sessions with local Legend and PPR Certified Coach Ronnie Ramirez. Package includes 2 - One Hour sessions. Winner will call to schedule a training time. Prize Valued at $130.
Starting bid
A Bounce House Rental from Extreme Bouncers and Slides SETX. Perfect for a birthday party, family gathering, or just because! Package includes local delivery and setup with no blackout dates. Rental is based on availability and must be redeemed in 2026. Winner will call 409-550-3472 to set up rental. Prize Valued at $130.
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