LHTC Casuals

Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie
Color is "bottle green" with LHTC logo embroidered on front.
50/50 recycled polyester/acrylic - one bottle was recycled for this hat.
11” knit with cuff
Product traceability via QR code
Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie
Color is "bottle green" with LHTC logo embroidered on front.
50/50 recycled polyester/acrylic - one bottle was recycled for this hat.
11” knit with cuff
Product traceability via QR code
Comfort Colors Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$40
Comfort Colors garment-dyed heavyweight long-sleeve T-shirt in light green. Small "horse head" logo on front with "Light Horse Track Club" logo on back. Unisex sizing
Garment details:
-Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home.
-6.1 oz./yd² (US), 10 oz/L yd (CA), 100% ring spun cotton, 20 singles
-Soft ring-spun cotton fabric with 100% cotton threads
Relaxed fit
-Topstitched, classic width, collar
-Twill taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Rib cuffs
-Shoulder to shoulder twill tape
-Signature twill label
-Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
-Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
-Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
-Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
-Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Comfort Colors garment-dyed heavyweight long-sleeve T-shirt in light green. Small "horse head" logo on front with "Light Horse Track Club" logo on back. Unisex sizing
Garment details:
-Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home.
-6.1 oz./yd² (US), 10 oz/L yd (CA), 100% ring spun cotton, 20 singles
-Soft ring-spun cotton fabric with 100% cotton threads
Relaxed fit
-Topstitched, classic width, collar
-Twill taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
Rib cuffs
-Shoulder to shoulder twill tape
-Signature twill label
-Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
-Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
-Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
-Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
-Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Comfort Colors Sweatshirt
$60
Comfort Colors Garment-Dyed Sweatshirt in light green. Small "horse head" logo on front with "Light Horse Track Club" logo on back. Unisex sizing
Garment details:
-Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home.
-9.5 oz./yd² (US), 15.9 oz/L yd (CA), 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester, 30 singles
-3-end cotton face fleece made with 100% cotton threads
Relaxed fit
-1x1 rib collar, cuffs and waistband
-Rolled forward shoulder
-Back neck patch for easy customization
-Back neck twill tape
-Side seams
-Signature twill label
-Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
-Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
-Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
-Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
-Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Comfort Colors Garment-Dyed Sweatshirt in light green. Small "horse head" logo on front with "Light Horse Track Club" logo on back. Unisex sizing
Garment details:
-Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home.
-9.5 oz./yd² (US), 15.9 oz/L yd (CA), 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester, 30 singles
-3-end cotton face fleece made with 100% cotton threads
Relaxed fit
-1x1 rib collar, cuffs and waistband
-Rolled forward shoulder
-Back neck patch for easy customization
-Back neck twill tape
-Side seams
-Signature twill label
-Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
-Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
-Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free
This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories:
-Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
-Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Add a donation for Light Horse Track Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!