LHTC Casuals

Comfort Colors garment-dyed heavyweight long-sleeve T-shirt in light green. Small "horse head" logo on front with "Light Horse Track Club" logo on back. Unisex sizing Garment details: -Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home. -6.1 oz./yd² (US), 10 oz/L yd (CA), 100% ring spun cotton, 20 singles -Soft ring-spun cotton fabric with 100% cotton threads Relaxed fit -Topstitched, classic width, collar -Twill taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability Rib cuffs -Shoulder to shoulder twill tape -Signature twill label -Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol -Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes -Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: -Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. -Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.

Comfort Colors garment-dyed heavyweight long-sleeve T-shirt in light green. Small "horse head" logo on front with "Light Horse Track Club" logo on back. Unisex sizing Garment details: -Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home. -6.1 oz./yd² (US), 10 oz/L yd (CA), 100% ring spun cotton, 20 singles -Soft ring-spun cotton fabric with 100% cotton threads Relaxed fit -Topstitched, classic width, collar -Twill taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability Rib cuffs -Shoulder to shoulder twill tape -Signature twill label -Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol -Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes -Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: -Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. -Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.

More details...