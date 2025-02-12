Light Horse Track Club

Light Horse Track Club

LHTC Casuals

Beanie item
Beanie
$25
Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie Color is "bottle green" with LHTC logo embroidered on front. 50/50 recycled polyester/acrylic - one bottle was recycled for this hat. 11” knit with cuff Product traceability via QR code
Comfort Colors Long Sleeve T-Shirt item
Comfort Colors Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$40
Comfort Colors garment-dyed heavyweight long-sleeve T-shirt in light green. Small "horse head" logo on front with "Light Horse Track Club" logo on back. Unisex sizing Garment details: -Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home. -6.1 oz./yd² (US), 10 oz/L yd (CA), 100% ring spun cotton, 20 singles -Soft ring-spun cotton fabric with 100% cotton threads Relaxed fit -Topstitched, classic width, collar -Twill taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability Rib cuffs -Shoulder to shoulder twill tape -Signature twill label -Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol -Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes -Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: -Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. -Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
Comfort Colors Sweatshirt item
Comfort Colors Sweatshirt
$60
Comfort Colors Garment-Dyed Sweatshirt in light green. Small "horse head" logo on front with "Light Horse Track Club" logo on back. Unisex sizing Garment details: -Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home. -9.5 oz./yd² (US), 15.9 oz/L yd (CA), 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester, 30 singles -3-end cotton face fleece made with 100% cotton threads Relaxed fit -1x1 rib collar, cuffs and waistband -Rolled forward shoulder -Back neck patch for easy customization -Back neck twill tape -Side seams -Signature twill label -Made With Respect Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol -Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes -Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free This product meets the following Sustainable Style subcategories: -Sustainable Manufacturing: This product meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100. -Socially Conscious Manufacturing: This product was made by a mill who partnered with Fair Labor Association and was made in a facility that is WRAP certified.
