A winding blue river flows through a lush green forest, with a blue banner at the top reading "LANTERN HILL VALLEY ALLIANCE".
Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Inc

Hosted by

Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Inc

About this event

LHVA Long Pond Community Annual Potluck Picnic, Speaker, and Meeting 2026

Graham Farm off Homestead Rd

Ledyard, CT 06339, USA; Go to the end of the road; look for blue balloons and sign. Go straight past #79, enter the private drive through the stone walls, and follow the signs. Look for the Yellow and White Striped tent just past the red garage.

Potluck Picnic; just bring a dish to share:)
Free

Bring your favorite dish to share: salad, main dish, or dessert.

(And, if you would please note any known allergen in the dish, that is appreciated.)

Add a donation for Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Inc

$

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