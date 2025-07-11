LHVA Community Annual Potluck Picnic, Speaker, and Membership Meeting

Graham Farm off Homestead Rd

Ledyard, CT 06339, USA; Go to the end of the road; look for blue balloons and sign. Go straight past #79, enter the private drive through the stone walls, and follow the signs. Look for the Yellow and White Striped tent just past the red garage.

Potluck Picnic; just bring a dish to share:)
Free

Bring your favorite dish to share: salad, main dish, or dessert. If you want to share the recipe we would love it for our website, so bring a recipe, as well. And, if you would please note any known allergen in the dish, that is appreciated.

