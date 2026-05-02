LI Ducks Day 2026

Lindy National Players will get to go on the field for the National Anthem as part of the Dream Team Promotion to stand with the LI Ducks! You will receive a physical ticket for the entry and duck dollars to be used for drinks/snacks.

Lindy National Players will get to go on the field for the National Anthem as part of the Dream Team Promotion to stand with the LI Ducks! You will receive a physical ticket for the entry and duck dollars to be used for drinks/snacks.

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