Hosted by

Little League Baseball Inc

About this event

LI Ducks Day 2026

3 Court House Dr

Central Islip, NY 11722, USA

General Admission
$25
Lindy National Players will get to go on the field for the National Anthem as part of the Dream Team Promotion to stand with the LI Ducks! You will receive a physical ticket for the entry and duck dollars to be used for drinks/snacks.

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