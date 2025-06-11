Li-Ming Chinese Academy

黎明 2025 秋季 課外活動 Li-Ming Extracurricular Activities 2025 Fall

中文書法 Chinese Calligraphy
$110

1:00 pm - 1:50 pm, 11 weeks

扯鈴 Chinese Yo-Yo
$110

1:00 pm - 1:50 pm, 11 weeks

學生羽毛球 Student Badminton
$110

2:00 pm - 2:50 pm, 11 weeks

春節舞獅 CNY Lion Dance
$40

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm, 6 weeks in Jan/Feb 2026

龍舟比賽 dragon boat race
$40

May 2026: 1 competition day, 2 practice sessions on the water, 1 competition day lunch

成人尊巴舞 Adult Zumba
$150

10:10 am - 11 am, 15 weeks

成人瑜伽 Adult Yoga
$110

11:10 am - 12 pm, 11 weeks

成人會話 Adult Conversation
Free

mornings (tentative), your reply will help us gauge interest and make plans

小小星星 Toddler Time
Free

mornings (tentative), your reply will help us gauge interest and make plans

課後作業輔導 Homework Help
Free

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm, your reply will help us gauge interest and make plans

中國圍棋 Chinese GO
$110

1:00 - 1:50 pm, 11 weeks.

機器人基礎課 STEM - Basic Robotics
$60

1:00 - 1:50 pm, 11 weeks. Classes will be covering basic robotic knowledge and taught by current robotic team members.

