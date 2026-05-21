Libby Area Chamber Of Commerce

Offered by

Libby Area Chamber Of Commerce

About the memberships

Libby Area Chamber Of Commerce Membership

Self-Employed
$180

Valid until May 27, 2027

2-5 Employees
$180

Valid until May 27, 2027

6-10 Employees
$230

Valid until May 27, 2027

11-20 Employees
$305

Valid until May 27, 2027

21-30 Employees
$405

Valid until May 27, 2027

31-50 Employees
$500

Valid until May 27, 2027

50+ Employees
$575

Valid until May 27, 2027

Non-Profit
$75

Valid until May 27, 2027

Non-Profit w/6+ Employees
$180

Valid until May 27, 2027

Second Business
$120

Valid until May 27, 2027

Friends of the Chamber
$75

Valid until May 27, 2027

(Sponsorship) THE CABINETS $750
$750

Valid until May 27, 2027

Annual Membership Benefits plus

Logo office recognition

Standard framed logo with business info

Table tents at Chamber event with logo

Logo and business info in banquet program

Business name with link in weekly newsletter

(Sponsorhip) THE KOOTENAI $1000
$1,000

Valid until May 27, 2027

Annual Membership Benefits plus

Logo office recognition

Standard framed logo with business info

Table tents at Chamber event with logo

Logo and business info in banquet program

Business name with link in weekly newsletter

Add a donation for Libby Area Chamber Of Commerce

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