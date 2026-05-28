Libby's Friends
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Libby's Friends

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Libby's Friends

About this event

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Libby's Friends' Second Chance Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1802 Lk Rdg Rd, Birmingham, AL 35216, USA

$50 Gift Card to Soho Standard item
$50 Gift Card to Soho Standard
$5

Starting bid

4 General Admission Tickets to the Birmingham Zoo item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Birmingham Zoo
$5

Starting bid

$96 Value!

$40 Gift Card to Car Seat Clean Co. item
$40 Gift Card to Car Seat Clean Co.
$5

Starting bid

Birmingham's original car seat & stroller cleaning service! Drop off & delivery service available! https://www.instagram.com/carseatcleancobhm/

$60 Gift Card to Trussville Children's Theatre item
$60 Gift Card to Trussville Children's Theatre
$5

Starting bid

Trussville Children's Theater

$50 Gift Card to Soho Social item
$50 Gift Card to Soho Social
$5

Starting bid

$300 for any Homewood Theatre Summer Camp Registration item
$300 for any Homewood Theatre Summer Camp Registration
$5

Starting bid

https://homewoodtheatre.com/education-2/

2 Tickets to Red Mountain Theatre item
2 Tickets to Red Mountain Theatre
$5

Starting bid

Birmingham Based Theatre - Red Mountain Theatre

$68 value! Two tickets to any Preview Performance in the 25-26 Season. It is recommend you redeem your certificate as early as possible for the best seating options. Preview tickets are not transferrable to other dates. Must be redeemed by 48 hours ahead of your chosen show time.

Kid Strong Classes item
Kid Strong Classes item
Kid Strong Classes
$5

Starting bid

Free Enrollment + 4 Classes; Reduced Membership Offer

One Basic Christmas Lighting Package item
One Basic Christmas Lighting Package item
One Basic Christmas Lighting Package item
One Basic Christmas Lighting Package item
One Basic Christmas Lighting Package
$5

Starting bid

$1200 Value!

Beaver Lighting

Two Christmas Cabin Candles from Alabama Candle Co. item
Two Christmas Cabin Candles from Alabama Candle Co.
$5

Starting bid

"Happy Holidays" Bottle of Veuve Clicquot item
"Happy Holidays" Bottle of Veuve Clicquot
$5

Starting bid

$60 value!

4 Car Passes to Lights of Noel item
4 Car Passes to Lights of Noel
$5

Starting bid

$120 Value! A spectacular drive through Holiday Lights synchronized to Christmas music for all ages! Located at the Birmingham Race Course.

Photography Session from L. Millican Photography item
Photography Session from L. Millican Photography
$5

Starting bid

LM Photography

$200 Gift Card to Dogwood Hill item
$200 Gift Card to Dogwood Hill
$5

Starting bid

https://www.dogwood-hill.com/

$100 Gift Card to Village Tavern item
$100 Gift Card to Village Tavern
$5

Starting bid

Kidcam Summer Camp item
Kidcam Summer Camp
$5

Starting bid

One week of camp at Kidcam Oak Mountain State Park + Registration Fee. https://www.kidcamcamp.com/

$100 Gift Card to Waldo's Chicken & Beer item
$100 Gift Card to Waldo's Chicken & Beer
$5

Starting bid

Alabama Ballet Tutus and Tiaras Summer Camp item
Alabama Ballet Tutus and Tiaras Summer Camp
$5

Starting bid

$275 Value! Spend a magical week exploring the world of ballet! Designed for children ages 4–8, this camp offers four fun-filled hours each day of age-appropriate ballet and tap classes, creative ballet-themed crafts, and lessons in storytelling through pantomime. Campers will also enjoy story time, discovering timeless classics like The NutcrackerSwan LakeDon Quixote, and The Sleeping Beauty. The week concludes with a special performance for parents, showcasing everything the dancers have learned.

https://alabamaballet.org/class/tutus-and-tiaras/

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