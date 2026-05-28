Libby's Friends' Second Chance Silent Auction

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$96 Value!
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Birmingham's original car seat & stroller cleaning service! Drop off & delivery service available! https://www.instagram.com/carseatcleancobhm/
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Birmingham Based Theatre - Red Mountain Theatre
$68 value! Two tickets to any Preview Performance in the 25-26 Season. It is recommend you redeem your certificate as early as possible for the best seating options. Preview tickets are not transferrable to other dates. Must be redeemed by 48 hours ahead of your chosen show time.
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Free Enrollment + 4 Classes; Reduced Membership Offer
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Starting bid
$60 value!
Starting bid
$120 Value! A spectacular drive through Holiday Lights synchronized to Christmas music for all ages! Located at the Birmingham Race Course.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$275 Value! Spend a magical week exploring the world of ballet! Designed for children ages 4–8, this camp offers four fun-filled hours each day of age-appropriate ballet and tap classes, creative ballet-themed crafts, and lessons in storytelling through pantomime. Campers will also enjoy story time, discovering timeless classics like The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Don Quixote, and The Sleeping Beauty. The week concludes with a special performance for parents, showcasing everything the dancers have learned.
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