Libby's Friends
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Libby's Friends

Hosted by

Libby's Friends

About this event

Sales closed

Libby's Friends's 6th Annual Silent Auction presented by Southern Home Structural

Pick-up location

3300 Highland Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205, USA

Kentucky Bourbon Trail for 4 item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail for 4 item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail for 4
$4,000

Starting bid

Dip your own bottle in the iconic red wax while visiting Maker’s Mark Distillery, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Four Roses Bottling Warehouse and luxury sedan service with 2-night stay for (2) rooms in Louisville. View more info here -- > https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nUbatggtr6RsYjalP1YuYLujIRiiTgEG?usp=sharing

The 2027 Players Championship for 2 item
The 2027 Players Championship for 2 item
The 2027 Players Championship for 2
$3,800

Starting bid

(2) tickets to the Saturday and Sunday rounds of THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida plus hospitality access both days with a 3-night stay.

New York Broadway Bound for 2 item
New York Broadway Bound for 2 item
New York Broadway Bound for 2
$3,400

Starting bid

It's Broadway time with the show of your choice and $200 gift card towards dining with 3-night stay! For more details click here --> https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vxAU-Kx7K9Rk-0_zXixtv2tiHStlqvI3?usp=share_link

2026 College Football Conference Championships - for 2 item
2026 College Football Conference Championships - for 2 item
2026 College Football Conference Championships - for 2
$3,300

Starting bid

(2) lower-level corner or end zone tickets to a College Football Championship Game. Choose ONE: SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, ACC Football Championships with 2-night stay. View more info here --> https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/193ewb-PO4gC0gR8CPSeqjSi_WRZtlNO1?usp=sharing

16th Hole Skybox Tickets at 2027 WM Phoenix Open on Sunday item
16th Hole Skybox Tickets at 2027 WM Phoenix Open on Sunday item
16th Hole Skybox Tickets at 2027 WM Phoenix Open on Sunday
$1,800

Starting bid

Admission for 2 on Sunday to the 16th Hole Skybox at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona on Sunday including breakfast + lunch buffets plus open bar. View more info -->  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bgNSJ4grCsOshpREI5sAOdDjc-ZhJVOp?usp=sharing

Mosquito Marshals- Unlimited Barrier Treatments! item
Mosquito Marshals- Unlimited Barrier Treatments!
$250

Starting bid

Take back your backyard with this premium mosquito control package from Mosquito Marshals! This certificate (valued at $750) includes unlimited barrier treatments, designed to keep mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks away so you can enjoy your outdoor space all season long. Perfect for families who love to entertain, kids who want to play outside, or anyone tired of battling bugs. Say goodbye to bites and hello to comfortable, pest-free evenings!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!