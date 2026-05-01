Libby's Friends's 6th Annual Silent Auction presented by Southern Home Structural

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Starting bid
Dip your own bottle in the iconic red wax while visiting Maker’s Mark Distillery, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Four Roses Bottling Warehouse and luxury sedan service with 2-night stay for (2) rooms in Louisville. View more info here -- > https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nUbatggtr6RsYjalP1YuYLujIRiiTgEG?usp=sharing
Starting bid
(2) tickets to the Saturday and Sunday rounds of THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida plus hospitality access both days with a 3-night stay.
Starting bid
It's Broadway time with the show of your choice and $200 gift card towards dining with 3-night stay! For more details click here --> https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vxAU-Kx7K9Rk-0_zXixtv2tiHStlqvI3?usp=share_link
Starting bid
(2) lower-level corner or end zone tickets to a College Football Championship Game. Choose ONE: SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, ACC Football Championships with 2-night stay. View more info here --> https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/193ewb-PO4gC0gR8CPSeqjSi_WRZtlNO1?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Admission for 2 on Sunday to the 16th Hole Skybox at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona on Sunday including breakfast + lunch buffets plus open bar. View more info --> https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bgNSJ4grCsOshpREI5sAOdDjc-ZhJVOp?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Take back your backyard with this premium mosquito control package from Mosquito Marshals! This certificate (valued at $750) includes unlimited barrier treatments, designed to keep mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks away so you can enjoy your outdoor space all season long. Perfect for families who love to entertain, kids who want to play outside, or anyone tired of battling bugs. Say goodbye to bites and hello to comfortable, pest-free evenings!
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