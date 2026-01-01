PSL Iowa Fundraising

Offered by
Original designs by members of the Party!
What would it look like to build a socialist society in the United States? To end the U.S.’s imperialist exploits, eliminate poverty, racism and bigotry, and utilize the wealth and development of modern society for the good of the people?
Socialist Reconstruction: A Better Future for the United States envisions this future. It picks up in “the first decade of socialism in the United States,” and describes what socialism could mean for housing, healthcare, education, public safety and many other aspects of US society. The goal of the book is to demonstrate, rather than just declare, that there is an alternative to capitalism in the United States, and to start a dialogue with all of society about what such a socialist society will look like.
As it says in the preface to Socialist Reconstruction: “If the ideas on the pages that follow entice and engage you—whether you are in total agreement or have another proposal for remedying the crises of capitalism—then you should consider yourself a socialist… In the capitalist present, such a world may seem like a dream. But it’s not. It can happen here.”
The Trinity of Fundamentals follows the story of 22-year-old Kan’an during his nine years of hiding from the occupation between 1982 and 1991. Driven by an unshakable commitment to the Palestinian cause, Kan’an takes the reader through his compelling journey filled with sacrifice and struggle, love and pain, isolation and liberation. All the while, major political and historical transformations unfold across international, regional and local contexts, including the First Intifada. Throughout all this, Kan’an maintains a spirit of revolutionary optimism so strong that the reader is bound to be transformed. It is all the more moving to know that Kan’an’s story is inspired by the real life experience of Rafeedie as he organized and struggled against the Zionist oppression of his people.
Love, revolution, and life—these are the “Trinity of Fundamentals'' that pave Kan’an’s path of struggle. Although the novel is set in the past, it holds many lessons that resonate with our current political moment, mobilizing us into collective action.
A sharp analysis of the struggle for Palestine gets an update following the events of October 7, 2023.
Palestine, Israel, and U.S. Empire is an essential book for the current moment. Taking a firm anti-Zionist perspective on the history of Palestine and Israel, it traces the movements of resistance from British colonialism to the fight back in Gaza and the West Bank today.
From the division of the Middle East by Western powers and the Zionist settler movement, to the founding of Israel and its role as a watchdog for US interests, to present day conflicts and the prospects for a just resolution—this narrative is firmly rooted in the politics of Palestinian liberation. Here is a necessary contribution to the heroic efforts of the Palestinian people to achieve justice in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. This book contains a complete index and a timeline of developments in the history of Palestine.
Claudia Jones stood at many crossroads. Her world was one of heated battles for Black liberation, of anti-fascism in the build-up to World War II, of national liberation struggles across the Global South, of the US government persecuting her and her comrades for their activism and membership in the Communist Party. And as a Black woman, she was also determined to bring to light how race and gender are embedded in and essential to the struggles of the working class.
At a time when the hegemony of imperialism and capitalism remain strong while new contradictions and signs of struggle arise, Jones’ political writings are a lesson in identifying the most urgent tasks for moving socialism, the political project of the working class, forward. From her poetry, to newspaper articles, to pamphlets, to speeches, A Fighting Dream: The Political Writings of Claudia Jones brings her to us as she was: unrelenting, fearless, and a Communist.
Claudia Jones challenges us all to stand with our principles, to build organization, and to clearly see how understanding the intersectional aspects of our struggle is crucial for the liberation of humanity and the planet.
In September 2023, the Group of 77 and China met in Havana, chaired by Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel. Representative of over 80 percent of the world population, the Group reiterated their demands for a just and sustainable system that preserves the lives and dignity of people in the Global South. Later that month, President Díaz-Canel traveled to New York to address the UN General Assembly and other groups fighting for solidarity with the Cuban people. In this book are five urgent and important speeches from these historic meetings in Havana and in New York City. As the developing world feels the growing threat of the climate crisis, and the economic and infrastructural monopoly of Western imperialism, working-class people are making their demands heard!
Fidel Castro's speeches were classrooms for the revolution. Through these speeches, Fidel came before the people to explain the conjuncture and problems the government faced with honesty and by putting them into historical context. Each of his speeches is a tour de force of explication, a history lesson, a sociology lesson, a political lesson, and even a lesson on literature. Fidel reached back to revolutionaries from an earlier time and dug into the data produced by the government. The traditions, experiences, and oral histories of national liberation and Marxism-Leninism articulated by Fidel came alive as he spoke to new audiences engaged in building a socialist experiment just miles away from the heart of the empire.
Fidel Castro launched a battle of ideas in defense of socialist thought and the permanent mobilization of the people's consciousness. The speeches collected in this book carry forward the battle of ideas that framed the last decades of Fidel's life until he left us on 26 November 2016 at the age of ninety.
An intimate, first-hand account of the final weeks of Hugo Chávez’s life, and the legacy he entrusted to his comrades.
The passing of a revolutionary leader is no ordinary day, but more than anything, it bears the question: what happens next? In these few pages, former Vice President Jorge Arreaza paints a portrait of the tenuous time before Hugo Chávez’s death in 2013, sharing glimpses into the uncertainty, determination, and hope that overwhelmed them over those months. This brief pamphlet is a tribute to the humanity of each working person building revolution: from the leadership, to the people who inherit the revolution’s future, ultimately preserving it, and making it absolutely irreversible.
With a prologue by Vijay Prashad.
Disability and Empire: Class, US Imperialism, and the Struggle for Disability Justice aims to bring visibility to the liberation struggle of people with disabilities, adding an internationalist and class perspective—and making them the subject, not the object, of history.
Exploring the social construction of “disability” in the US, the authors look at the history of the disability rights movement, bringing in the stories and voices of those engaged in the daily fight for a better world: from solidarity with liberation struggles of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s; to building solidarity between care workers and clients; to the victories won by disability activists and the status of rights for people with disabilities today. This book also expands beyond the US, critically examining the role of U.S. imperialism in killing and disabling millions, as well as studying how other societies deal with disability. Looking ahead, it paints a picture of what disability justice may look like under socialism.
In 1928, the Third International adopted a resolution on the right of self-determination for African Americans in the Black Belt, in the southeastern US. Over the next decade, this resolution guided the CPUSA’s regional focus in the US South, as a frontline organization in the struggle against white supremacy. This was a period of great experiments in building an independent multiracial working class movement in North America, a movement that confronted the remnants of slavery, under conditions that foreshadowed the fascism that would soon develop in Europe. Across the cities and rural areas of the US South, communists engaged existing traditions of struggle, and planted seeds for the growth of the movement against racism in the following decades.
This reader presents primary documents from the period to aid the study of the history, theory, and political application of the Black Belt thesis.
