Inter Religious Task Force On Central America

Hosted by

Inter Religious Task Force On Central America

About this event

Liberation Lab - IRTF's Justice Teach-In 2026

1801 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44115, USA

regular ticket
$10

includes lunch

solidarity ticket
Free

If the $10 is a financial hardship for you, please register anyway. We never turn anyone away. All are welcome! (includes lunch)

Sponsorship
$100

Includes your name in promotional materials, on event websites, and 2 individual tickets

Partnership
$250

Includes your name and logo in promotional materials, on event websites, and 4 individual tickets

Premium Partnership
$500

Includes highlighted announcement during opening remarks; and your name and logo prominently featured on promotional materials and event websites, printed materials the day of the event, and 8 individual tickets (or a student group)

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