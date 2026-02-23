Liberation Lab - IRTF's Justice Teach-In 2026

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About this event
includes lunch
If the $10 is a financial hardship for you, please register anyway. We never turn anyone away. All are welcome! (includes lunch)
Includes your name in promotional materials, on event websites, and 2 individual tickets
Includes your name and logo in promotional materials, on event websites, and 4 individual tickets
Includes highlighted announcement during opening remarks; and your name and logo prominently featured on promotional materials and event websites, printed materials the day of the event, and 8 individual tickets (or a student group)
$
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