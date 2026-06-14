📅 Liberty All Stars 50/50 Calendar Raffle💰 (Jerianny)

🎉 Claim Your Lucky Date! 🎉

Support your favorite Liberty All Stars athlete and enter for a chance to win big!

For each $10 donation, select the athlete you'd like to support and choose your lucky calendar date from the drop-down menus. Your name will be added to that athlete's calendar on the date you select.





If your date is drawn, you'll win 50% of the total money raised from the Calendar Raffle! If all dates are filled, the winner could receive up to $150.

Want more chances to win? Choose as many dates as you'd like; each date is a separate $10 donation.





Important Dates:



📅 Donations accepted through June 30, 2026

🎥 Winner announced July 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET on Instagram Live with LAS Booster Club Co-Director Ayesha Patrick (@yourfriend_esh)

📧 Winners will be notified by email within 48 hours of the drawing

💰 Prize funds will be distributed within two weeks of the fundraiser closing and coordinated directly with the winner(s)

Thank you for supporting our athletes and helping make their season a success!