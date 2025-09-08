Liberty and Veterans Fall Fest

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About this event
Entry to the fun farm, pillow jump, challenge course, and more!
Everyone over 2 years old will need a wristband to enter the facility.
The event is not a fundraiser and will happen rain or shine. Unfortunately, there are no refunds. Wristbands and pumpkin tickets will be available at the entrance on the event day for full price.
Includes hot dog, chips, and water.
Pick a pumpkin to take home. It must be Upick only.
$
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