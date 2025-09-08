Hosted by

Liberty Pto Of Hobart Inc

About this event

Liberty and Veterans Fall Fest

8960 E Ridge Rd

Hobart, IN 46342, USA

General Admission
$10

Entry to the fun farm, pillow jump, challenge course, and more!


Everyone over 2 years old will need a wristband to enter the facility.


The event is not a fundraiser and will happen rain or shine. Unfortunately, there are no refunds. Wristbands and pumpkin tickets will be available at the entrance on the event day for full price.

Meal Tickets
$6

Includes hot dog, chips, and water.

Pumpkins
$6

Pick a pumpkin to take home. It must be Upick only.

Add a donation for Liberty Pto Of Hobart Inc

$

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