Hosted by

South Carolina Federation of Republican Women

About this event

Liberty Ball Beverage Purchase

1231 Sumter St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Beer per glass
$5

Beer per glass or bottle

**You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to purchase your tickets. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.

Wine per glass
$9

Wine per glass

**You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to purchase your tickets. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.

Cocktails per glass
$12

Cocktails per glass

**You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to purchase your tickets. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!