Liberty Ball Beverage Purchase

About this event
Beer per glass or bottle
**You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to purchase your tickets. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.
Wine per glass
**You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to purchase your tickets. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.
Cocktails per glass
**You are not required to donate to this platform (Zeffy) in order to purchase your tickets. Simply choose "other" in the drop down menu when asked to contribute and enter $0, or the amount you would like to contribute.
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