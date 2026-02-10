Liberty Bible Church - Czech Camp and NYC Silent Auction

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A week at Long Beach Kite Festival Rental House near Long Beach, WA 8/17/26-8/23/26: Estimated Value - $5,000. Beach House near Long Beach, WA. A beautiful fully remodeled home - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, sleeps 10 (3 rooms each with a cal king bed, 1 room with a 1 queen & 1 trundle bed (2 twin beds). Nestled in the historic neighborhood in Seaview, just a 5 min walk to the beach and close to restaurants and shops. Fully stocked home that has plenty of room to sit back and relax or entertain family and friends. Donated by Josh and Danielle Meuler
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3 nights/4 days at Beach House near Long Beach, WA. Date needs to be scheduled within a year from date of fundraiser event and used within 2 years of event. Some black out dates occur (holidays/Long Beach events) and requires date confirmation with owner. Beach House near Long Beach, WA. A beautiful fully remodeled home - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, sleeps 10 (3 rooms each with a cal king bed, 1 room with a 1 queen & 1 trundle bed (2 twin beds). Nestled in the historic neighborhood in Seaview, just a 5 min walk to the beach and close to restaurants and shops. Fully stocked home that has plenty of room to sit back and relax or entertain family and friends. Donated by Josh and Danielle Meuler
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Hand built by Brandon and Sawyer Garlington this set of beautiful Adirondack chairs will be finished in custom paint or stain of purchasers choice. Complete by April 1 in time for your spring garden party and summer fun.
Benefits NYC team.
Starting bid
Do you have some household problems to solve? This is a great solution. Two Hours Professional Handyman Services. Donated by Tundra Home Services, LLC.
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Such a delightful basket for the coffee aficionado in your life. Includes: Electric whisk
Coffee pour over
Torani coffee syrup (Vanilla Bean)
Luckmens Coffee Company coffee beans (Medium Roast)
Mason jar filled with chocolate covered coffee beans
2 coffee mugs
20 oz Yeti tumbler with straw
3 kitchen towels
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Tuck in for a self care day! Includes:
Basket
Blanket
Slippers
Hair Clips
Scrunchie
Facial Cleanser
2 Korean Face Masks
Nail Polish
Facial Toner
Facial Serum
Shea Butter Hairbrush
Loofah
Strawberry Candy
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This basket will show your dog how much you care. Includes:
- 40x50 plush pet throw blanket
- $25 PetSmart Gift Card
- Kong Dog Toy
- 3 Dog Balls
- Zippered Poop Bag Holder
- Environmentally friendly poop bags (pack of 8)
- Pig Ear Treats
- Dental Sticks
- Dog Sticky Notes
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You are going to have the cleanest car around just in time for spring! Includes:
Car wash soap
Bucket
Glove rag
Glass cleaner
Scott towels
Key chain
Water bottle
4 Napa baseball caps.
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Starting bid
Yum! Who is ready for some treats? Includes:
Libby’s pumpkin bread kit (makes 2 loaves)
Bakeshop Classics cookbook
Square bundt cake pan
Matching hand towels and pot holders
Oven mitts
1 and 2 cup measuring cups
Baking spatula
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Starting bid
Take a break for some self care with a bath, tea, cake and a good book.
Includes:
Squire of Truth by Jill Williamson
Whispers at Painswick Court by Julie Klassen
Mug lemon-orange teabags
Bath bomb
Kit with face mask, hand lotion, and 2 bath bombs
Mini candle
Loofah
Fuzzy socks
Frilly hand towel
Cupcake wrappers
Funfetti cake mix
Trivet spatulas
Benefits Czech Camp Team
Starting bid
Diamond dot picture of a bald eagle in front of the Declaration of Independence. Framed with glass.
18 in. x 18 in.
Made by Vikkilynn Rolfs
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Get ready for spring with this certificate for Two Hours of Yardwork from Two strong workers!! What we can do: * Brush and Shrub Removal * Small Tree Trimming and Branch Cutting * Moving Branches and Yard Debris * General Outdoor Labor and Yard Projects. Does not include haul away.
Supports the NYC Team. 1 of 3
Starting bid
Get ready for spring with this certificate for Two Hours of Yardwork from Two strong workers!! What we can do: * Brush and Shrub Removal * Small Tree Trimming and Branch Cutting * Moving Branches and Yard Debris * General Outdoor Labor and Yard Projects. Does not include haul away.
Supports NYC Team. 2 of 3
Starting bid
Get ready for spring with this certificate for Two Hours of Yardwork from Two strong workers!! What we can do: * Brush and Shrub Removal * Small Tree Trimming and Branch Cutting * Moving Branches and Yard Debris * General Outdoor Labor and Yard Projects. Does not include haul away.
Supports NYC Team 3 of 3
Starting bid
Peanut Butter Tree, is also known as the Harlequin Glorybower, Fate Tree and Glory Chain.
It is a small tree, growing 15-20 feet tall and known for its unusual peanut butter scent emitted from their large dark green, velvety, ovate leaves.
In midsummer, the tree is festooned with cascades of delicate, outstandingly fragrant white flowers and vibrant blue metallic-looking fruit making the peanut butter tree a unique and beautiful addition to any landscape.
This shrub suckers considerably so it must be pruned to keep it looking neat. It does best in full to part sun with well draining, fertile, moist soil. Three plants available.
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Display cut flowers or dried herbs in this cute holder. It holds 4 quart size mason jars or 4" plant pots. Fits on a windowsill or mantle, for indoor use only. Includes accessories to start your own little herb garden! Donated by NW Laser Designs
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Starting bid
Cuddle in with some tea and a blanket while enjoying the six book series Zion Legacy (only four pictured). Books include: Jerusalem Vigil, Thunder from Jerusalem, Jerusalem Heart, The Jerusalem Scrolls, Stone of Jerusalem and Jerusalem's Hope.
Benefits NYC Teams
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!