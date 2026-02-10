Liberty Bible Church - Czech Camp and NYC Silent Auction

Peanut Butter Tree, is also known as the Harlequin Glorybower, Fate Tree and Glory Chain.

It is a small tree, growing 15-20 feet tall and known for its unusual peanut butter scent emitted from their large dark green, velvety, ovate leaves.

In midsummer, the tree is festooned with cascades of delicate, outstandingly fragrant white flowers and vibrant blue metallic-looking fruit making the peanut butter tree a unique and beautiful addition to any landscape.

This shrub suckers considerably so it must be pruned to keep it looking neat. It does best in full to part sun with well draining, fertile, moist soil. Three plants available.





Benefits NYC Team