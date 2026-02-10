Hosted by

Liberty Bible Church Of The Nazarene

About this event

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Liberty Bible Church - Czech Camp and NYC Silent Auction

Pick-up location

12401 NE Salmon Creek Ave, Vancouver, WA 98686, USA

A week at Long Beach - Kite Festival Rental House item
A week at Long Beach - Kite Festival Rental House item
A week at Long Beach - Kite Festival Rental House item
A week at Long Beach - Kite Festival Rental House
$2,000

Starting bid

A week at Long Beach Kite Festival Rental House near Long Beach, WA 8/17/26-8/23/26: Estimated Value - $5,000. Beach House near Long Beach, WA. A beautiful fully remodeled home - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, sleeps 10 (3 rooms each with a cal king bed, 1 room with a 1 queen & 1 trundle bed (2 twin beds). Nestled in the historic neighborhood in Seaview, just a 5 min walk to the beach and close to restaurants and shops. Fully stocked home that has plenty of room to sit back and relax or entertain family and friends. Donated by Josh and Danielle Meuler


Supports NYC Trip

3 Nights Long Beach Rental item
3 Nights Long Beach Rental item
3 Nights Long Beach Rental item
3 Nights Long Beach Rental
$1,000

Starting bid

3 nights/4 days at Beach House near Long Beach, WA. Date needs to be scheduled within a year from date of fundraiser event and used within 2 years of event. Some black out dates occur (holidays/Long Beach events) and requires date confirmation with owner. Beach House near Long Beach, WA. A beautiful fully remodeled home - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, sleeps 10 (3 rooms each with a cal king bed, 1 room with a 1 queen & 1 trundle bed (2 twin beds). Nestled in the historic neighborhood in Seaview, just a 5 min walk to the beach and close to restaurants and shops. Fully stocked home that has plenty of room to sit back and relax or entertain family and friends.  Donated by Josh and Danielle Meuler


Supports Czech Camp Trip

Pair of hand built Adirondack chairs item
Pair of hand built Adirondack chairs item
Pair of hand built Adirondack chairs item
Pair of hand built Adirondack chairs
$250

Starting bid

Hand built by Brandon and Sawyer Garlington this set of beautiful Adirondack chairs will be finished in custom paint or stain of purchasers choice. Complete by April 1 in time for your spring garden party and summer fun.


Benefits NYC team.

Two Hours Professional HandyMan Services item
Two Hours Professional HandyMan Services item
Two Hours Professional HandyMan Services
$50

Starting bid

Do you have some household problems to solve? This is a great solution. Two Hours Professional Handyman Services. Donated by Tundra Home Services, LLC.

Supports NYC Team

Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket
$30

Starting bid

Such a delightful basket for the coffee aficionado in your life. Includes: Electric whisk 

Coffee pour over 

Torani coffee syrup (Vanilla Bean) 

Luckmens Coffee Company coffee beans (Medium Roast) 

Mason jar filled with chocolate covered coffee beans 

2 coffee mugs 

20 oz Yeti tumbler with straw 

3 kitchen towels 


Benefits Czech Camp Team

Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket
$20

Starting bid

Tuck in for a self care day! Includes: 

Basket

Blanket

Slippers

Hair Clips

Scrunchie

Facial Cleanser 

2 Korean Face Masks

Nail Polish

Facial Toner 

Facial Serum

Shea Butter Hairbrush

Loofah

Strawberry Candy


Supports Czech Camp Trip

“Ruff” Dog Basket item
“Ruff” Dog Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket will show your dog how much you care. Includes:

- 40x50 plush pet throw blanket

- $25 PetSmart Gift Card

- Kong Dog Toy

- 3 Dog Balls

- Zippered Poop Bag Holder 

- Environmentally friendly poop bags (pack of 8) 

- Pig Ear Treats

- Dental Sticks

- Dog Sticky Notes


Benefits Czech Camp Team

Napa Car Wash Basket item
Napa Car Wash Basket item
Napa Car Wash Basket
$20

Starting bid

You are going to have the cleanest car around just in time for spring! Includes:

Car wash soap

Bucket

Glove rag

Glass cleaner

Scott towels

Key chain

Water bottle

4 Napa baseball caps.


Benefits Czech Camp Team


Baker's Delight item
Baker's Delight item
Baker's Delight
$20

Starting bid

Yum! Who is ready for some treats? Includes: 

Libby’s pumpkin bread kit (makes 2 loaves)

Bakeshop Classics cookbook

Square bundt cake pan

Matching hand towels and pot holders

Oven mitts

1 and 2 cup measuring cups

Baking spatula


Benefits Czech Camp Team

Cozy Reading Basket item
Cozy Reading Basket item
Cozy Reading Basket
$20

Starting bid

Take a break for some self care with a bath, tea, cake and a good book. 


Includes:

Squire of Truth by Jill Williamson

Whispers at Painswick Court by Julie Klassen

Mug lemon-orange teabags

Bath bomb 

Kit with face mask, hand lotion, and 2 bath bombs

Mini candle

Loofah

Fuzzy socks

Frilly hand towel

Cupcake wrappers

Funfetti cake mix

Trivet spatulas


Benefits Czech Camp Team


Bald Eagle Diamond Dot item
Bald Eagle Diamond Dot
$20

Starting bid

Diamond dot picture of a bald eagle in front of the Declaration of Independence. Framed with glass. 

18 in. x 18 in.

Made by Vikkilynn Rolfs


Benefits Czech Camp Team


Two Hours of Yardwork item
Two Hours of Yardwork item
Two Hours of Yardwork
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for spring with this certificate for Two Hours of Yardwork from Two strong workers!! What we can do: * Brush and Shrub Removal * Small Tree Trimming and Branch Cutting * Moving Branches and Yard Debris * General Outdoor Labor and Yard Projects. Does not include haul away.


Supports the NYC Team. 1 of 3

Two Hours of Yard Work from this two person team item
Two Hours of Yard Work from this two person team item
Two Hours of Yard Work from this two person team
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for spring with this certificate for Two Hours of Yardwork from Two strong workers!! What we can do: * Brush and Shrub Removal * Small Tree Trimming and Branch Cutting * Moving Branches and Yard Debris * General Outdoor Labor and Yard Projects. Does not include haul away.


Supports NYC Team. 2 of 3

Two Hours of Yard Work from this Two Person Team item
Two Hours of Yard Work from this Two Person Team item
Two Hours of Yard Work from this Two Person Team
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for spring with this certificate for Two Hours of Yardwork from Two strong workers!! What we can do: * Brush and Shrub Removal * Small Tree Trimming and Branch Cutting * Moving Branches and Yard Debris * General Outdoor Labor and Yard Projects. Does not include haul away.


Supports NYC Team 3 of 3

Three Peanut Butter Tree Starts item
Three Peanut Butter Tree Starts item
Three Peanut Butter Tree Starts
$50

Starting bid

Peanut Butter Tree, is also known as the Harlequin Glorybower, Fate Tree and Glory Chain.

It is a small tree, growing 15-20 feet tall and known for its unusual peanut butter scent emitted from their large dark green, velvety, ovate leaves.

In midsummer, the tree is festooned with cascades of delicate, outstandingly fragrant white flowers and vibrant blue metallic-looking fruit making the peanut butter tree a unique and beautiful addition to any landscape.  

This shrub suckers considerably so it must be pruned to keep it looking neat. It does best in full to part sun with well draining, fertile, moist soil. Three plants available.


Benefits NYC Team

Herb Basket Kit item
Herb Basket Kit item
Herb Basket Kit
$20

Starting bid

Display cut flowers or dried herbs in this cute holder. It holds 4 quart size mason jars or 4" plant pots. Fits on a windowsill or mantle, for indoor use only. Includes accessories to start your own little herb garden! Donated by NW Laser Designs


Benefits NYC Team

Books and Blanket item
Books and Blanket
$40

Starting bid

Cuddle in with some tea and a blanket while enjoying the six book series Zion Legacy (only four pictured). Books include: Jerusalem Vigil, Thunder from Jerusalem, Jerusalem Heart, The Jerusalem Scrolls, Stone of Jerusalem and Jerusalem's Hope.


Benefits NYC Teams

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!