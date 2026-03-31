Liberty Camp USA 2026, Lake Co.

About this event
Ohio 44077
The camper, grades 2 thru 7, who is the Time Traveler back to the 1700's and the time of the American Revolution
Young Patriots are re-enactors, 8th grade through college, who interface with the Time Traveler campers and assist in the presentations and movement of the campers.
To make the camp a success, we need adults who help with set up and/or take down, help with arts and crafts, register campers, refreshments be a group leader. In short help where needed, check out our website https://libertycampusa.com/volunteer/ and get in touch.
$
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