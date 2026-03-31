Guardians of Liberty / Liberty Camp USA

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Guardians of Liberty / Liberty Camp USA

About this event

Liberty Camp USA 2026, Lake Co.

Lake Metroparks Hidden Lake Shelter 7024 Kniffen Road Leroy TWP

Ohio 44077

Time Traveler
$70

The camper, grades 2 thru 7, who is the Time Traveler back to the 1700's and the time of the American Revolution

Young Patriot
$25

Young Patriots are re-enactors, 8th grade through college, who interface with the Time Traveler campers and assist in the presentations and movement of the campers.

Adult Volunteers
$1

To make the camp a success, we need adults who help with set up and/or take down, help with arts and crafts, register campers, refreshments be a group leader. In short help where needed, check out our website https://libertycampusa.com/volunteer/ and get in touch.

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